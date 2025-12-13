Shashi Tharoor calls BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram win ‘beauty of democracy’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated the BJP for its record performance in his Thiruvananthapuram constituency, describing it as the "beauty of democracy" on Saturday (December 13). Tharoor, who had frequent run-ins with the Congress leadership on key issues, also lauded the UDF for its win in the Kerala local bodies elections.

‘A day of amazing results’

Tharoor, in a post on X, further stated that the verdict of the people must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in his constituency.

"What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through,” stated Tharoor.

"A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020," he added.

‘Voters rewarded another party’

The Thiruvananthapuram MP admitted that despite his campaigning for a change from 45 years of the LDF "misrule", voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance.

"That is the beauty of democracy. The people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in my constituency,” said Tharoor.

"We will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocating for the people's needs and upholding the principles of good governance. Onwards and upwards!,” he added.

The backdrop

The BJP-led NDA scored a significant victory in Kerala’s state capital after winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, taking it from the CPI(M)-led LDF and bringing an end to 45 years of uninterrupted Left rule in the local body.

The outcome is expected to strengthen the BJP’s prospects ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram. In the 101-member corporation, the BJP secured 50 wards, while the LDF won 29 and the Congress-led UDF 19. Two wards were claimed by independent candidates, leaving the BJP just one seat short of an absolute majority.

The NDA also retained control of the Palakkad municipality after a closely fought contest with the UDF and wrested the Thrippunithura Municipality from the Congress. In Thrissur district, where Suresh Gopi had won the Lok Sabha seat last year, the BJP recorded gains across several local bodies. The party won 18 of the 46 wards in Kodungallur Municipality, eight in Thrissur Corporation, two each in Guruvayoor and Vadakkancherry municipalities, seven in Kunnamkulam, six in Irinjalakuda and one ward in Chalakudy Municipality.

