Kerala's U-turn: TDB to tell SC it wants Sabarimala's traditions restored

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday (March 2) said that it will file an affidavit before the Supreme Court to preserve existing traditions concerning the entry of women of menstruating age in Sabarimala, when the court considers petitions.

TDB president K Jayakumar said the matter regarding filing the affidavit was discussed at a board meeting, and a decision was taken to maintain the current tradition.

Board’s decision

"The board has no difference of opinion on this. The TDB is constituted under rules that mandate the protection of the temple and its traditions. So we will contest the decision of the Supreme Court," he said at a press meet, referring to the women’s entry issue.

He said the board had decided that the tradition at Sabarimala regarding women’s entry should continue. "It has to be informed to the Supreme Court before March 14. We have decided to appoint the concerned persons to inform the court," he said.

2018 verdict

He clarified that the TDB does not support the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision permitting the entry of women of menstrual age at the temple.

"A resolution has been passed, and the affidavit will be filed in court," he said, adding that the Devaswom has only one stand — that traditions should be protected and followed.

In 2018, the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple.

The review petitions in the matter are currently under consideration of the apex court, which has asked the aggrieved parties, including the state government, to state their stand before March 14.

(With agency inputs)