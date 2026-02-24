Sabarimala gold loss case: Opposition stalls Assembly proceedings for 3rd day in a row

For the third consecutive day, the Opposition stalled proceedings in the Kerala Assembly over the arrest of Sabarimala temple tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru in the alleged gold theft case, culminating in a boycott of the session on Tuesday (February 24). The sustained protest by the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the Assembly, has turned the court monitored investigation once again into a political flashpoint, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan and holding the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government responsible for the priest’s 40 day incarceration before bail.

The controversy stems from alleged irregularities linked to offerings and gold transactions connected to Sabarimala shrine. Acting on directions of the Kerala High Court, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the case. As part of the investigation, the SIT arrested the tantri, who remained in judicial custody for 40 days before being granted bail by a lower court.

Religious sentiment of Kerala

The length of his custody has become central to the Opposition’s argument. UDF leaders have repeatedly cited observations made during the bail proceedings to question the necessity of the arrest. K Babu, former minister and UDF MLA, said the party was merely echoing the court’s remarks. “We are not saying anything on our own. We said in the Assembly what the court said during the tantri's bail order. We will end our protest if the Devaswom Minister resigns. The government is responsible for Tantri’s arrest, and it is taking revenge for the priest not backing them in the 2019 women's entry,” he said.

Also read: Sabarimala tantri arrest sparks Congress-CPM clash over gold case: 'Deliberately trapped'

By invoking the 2019 women’s entry issue, the UDF has linked the present case to the wider political turbulence that followed the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of menstruating age to enter Sabarimala. The temple became the focal point of statewide protests, with sections of devotees resisting the verdict and accusing the government of disregarding tradition. The CPI(M)-led government had taken the position that it was duty-bound to implement the court’s order, leading to a prolonged political confrontation.

The government is responsible for tantri’s arrest, and it is taking revenge for the priest not backing them in the 2019 women's entry

The present agitation in the Assembly suggests that Sabarimala remains a sensitive and mobilising issue. For the BJP, which had positioned itself as a defender of temple traditions during the earlier controversy, the arrest of a tantri provides another opportunity to question the government’s handling of religious matters. By aligning with the UDF in demanding accountability, the party seeks to keep temple sentiment in political focus.

‘Probe as per High Court direction’

The government, however, has rejected the charge of political vendetta. State Minister M B Rajesh countered the allegations by emphasising that the investigation is being conducted under judicial supervision. “The UDF is acting as mouthpiece for the accused tantri. Tantri is just another citizen who has no additional rights. We did not arrest him, but the SIT did as per the direction of the High Court. The court is overseeing the investigation and the government is not privy to any of their findings,” he said.

The structure of the investigation is central to the government’s defence. The Kerala High Court is directly overseeing the probe, and the Special Investigation Team reports to the court. This arrangement means that the SIT is not at liberty to reveal its findings to anyone other than the High Court bench. The government has maintained that it does not have access to the details of the investigation and therefore cannot interfere in operational decisions.

Also read: Women’s entry into Sabarimala moves to centre stage ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

At the same time, lower courts considering bail applications are issuing separate orders based on the material placed before them. Bail proceedings operate on a distinct legal threshold, focusing on whether continued custody is necessary rather than on a final determination of guilt. Observations made in such orders have political resonance, but they do not amount to a conclusive assessment of the case.

The Opposition’s decision to sustain protests for three days and eventually boycott the Assembly session signals a calculated escalation. By disrupting legislative business inside and organising protests backing the priest outside the Assembly, the UDF and BJP are ensuring that the issue remains in the public eye. The demand for the minister’s resignation raises the stakes, transforming what could have remained a legal dispute into a question of executive accountability.

Faith and politics

Political observers noted that Sabarimala carries deep symbolic weight in Kerala’s public life. Developments connected to the temple often transcend administrative boundaries and enter the realm of identity politics. The image of a senior priest spending 40 days in jail before securing bail has amplified the emotional dimension of the case, even as the investigation continues under court supervision.

Also read: Sabarimala case in SC: What is Kerala govt's stand now

For the CPI(M)-led government, the challenge lies in separating the legal process from political perception. By insisting that the SIT acted independently and under the High Court’s direction, the ruling front seeks to frame the controversy as an attempt to politicise a judicially monitored probe. For the Opposition, the prolonged custody of the tantri and the court’s bail observations provide material to question the government’s sensitivity and intent.

Interestingly, senior leaders of the BJP and the Indian National Congress have been visiting the tantri’s residence in quick succession, issuing statements in his defence and alleging that he has been made a scapegoat to shield the minister who was in charge.

In contrast, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has maintained that he continues to be an accused in an ongoing investigation and that the legal process must be allowed to proceed without political interference. "Tantri was among the list of master thieves involved in the gold heist. The probe was still progressing," CPI M state secretary M V Govindan told reporters.

Also read: Sabarimala pilgrims to get Kerala sadya in annadanam instead of pulao-sambar

As the High Court continues to oversee the investigation and the SIT proceeds with its mandate, the courtroom and the Assembly have become parallel arenas. In one, the focus remains on evidence and procedure. In the other, the debate revolves around faith, accountability and political responsibility. Whether the agitation will alter the trajectory of the investigation remains uncertain, but it has already ensured that Sabarimala once again occupies the centre of Kerala’s political discourse.