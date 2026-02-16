Sabarimala case in SC: What is Kerala govt's stand now

The Left government in Kerala on Monday (February 16) said the Sabarimala women’s entry issue cannot be reduced to a simple “yes or no” position, describing it as a matter involving multiple constitutional complexities that require careful consideration.

State Law Minister P Rajeev clarified that the government would take an appropriate stand after discussions, noting that even the Supreme Court has indicated it would hear review petitions only after addressing several constitutional questions linked to the case.

“This is not a situation where a simple ‘yes or no’ can be stated. Several constitutional complications are involved in it. All aspects need to be considered,” Rajeev said, adding that the state has sufficient time to inform the court of its position.

‘Faith and social reform must go together’

While emphasising constitutional concerns, Rajeev said the government remains committed to protecting the faith of devotees.

“The government is here to protect the faith of believers and it would stand by them cutting across belief,” he said.

Also Read: SC's nine-judge bench to hear Sabarimala review from April 7

At the same time, he reiterated that faith and social reform must go hand in hand — a position the state had earlier outlined in its affidavit before the Supreme Court.

Proposal for expert commission reiterated

Rajeev also recalled that the Kerala government had previously suggested the constitution of a commission comprising scholars with deep knowledge of Hindu beliefs and a record in social reform to study the women’s entry issue.The minister maintained that the government had earlier acted in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

"It was not a government order but the supreme court verdict. The apex court verdict is naturally binding. The same supreme court had later decided to review it. Even then, the earlier verdict has not been stayed," Rajeev said.

The government didn't take any adamant stand after that, he said.

"We will present a good stand before the supreme court after examining the constitutional aspects. We have ample time," he said, adding that a stand would be taken after examining all aspects in detail.

Supreme Court to commence hearing soon

The minister's remarks came soon after the Supreme Court said that a nine-judge bench will commence a final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

Also Read: PM Modi vows action on Sabarimala gold loss if BJP forms govt in Kerala

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the bench, which will be constituted by the CJI, will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7.

It said that the hearing is likely to conclude on April 22.

The bench asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14.

(With agency inputs)