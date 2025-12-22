Kerala elections: UDF ropes in new allies, faces pushback from one partner

Kochi, Dec 22 (PTI) Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Monday decided to expand its base by adding three more political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, to its fold.

However, the leader of one of the parties named as a UDF associate, said they had never approached the Congress-led alliance for a tie-up. Speaking to reporters after a UDF meeting, leader of opposition in Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, said the Trinamool Congress (Kerala unit), led by former MLA P V Anvar; the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), led by tribal leader C K Janu; and the Kerala Kamaraj Congress, led by Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, will become associates of the UDF.

C K Janu and Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan were earlier constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and had quit the front, Satheesan said.

According to the UDF leadership, the leaders submitted written requests expressing their willingness to join the opposition front to strengthen the fight against the LDF government.

“When they approached us, the matter was discussed in two UDF meetings and a decision was taken,” Satheesan said.

However, minutes after the announcement, Kerala Kamaraj Congress president Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan denied that he or his party had applied to join the UDF.

Chandrasekharan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that though he had conveyed his dissatisfaction with the NDA to UDF leaders, there was no discussion on switching alliances. He is also the vice-chairman of the NDA in Kerala.

“If I have submitted any application, the UDF leaders should make it public. I do have differences with the NDA as it does not consider all its allies, but that does not mean I have applied to join the UDF,” he said.

He added that the issues within the NDA could be resolved internally or with the intervention of the Sangh Parivar leadership.

Chandrasekharan said that a few months ago, when he publicly expressed resentment against the NDA, some Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, had sought his views.

“But after Rajeev Chandrasekhar became the BJP state president, I received some recognition and he asked me to discuss election-related matters,” he said.

He said the UDF’s announcement had created confusion among members of the Vaikunta Swamy Dharma Pracharana (VSDP), with which his party is affiliated.

“Though I am dissatisfied with the NDA, the situation is not grave enough to switch to another alliance. I have been a swayamsevak since the age of 16 and will remain one. I know how far I can go with other alliances as I speak openly,” Chandrasekharan said.

Later, reacting to Chandrasekharan’s denial, Satheesan said he, along with Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, had met Chandrasekharan several times, a fact he has not denied.

“There was no reason for him to meet us repeatedly unless it was for discussions on joining the front. He called me yesterday at 5.42 pm and again at 7.41 pm. I do not know why he changed his position today,” Satheesan told reporters.

Satheesan said Chandrasekharan had initially demanded full constituent status in the UDF.

“If he is not interested in becoming an associate member, that is his choice. We have no objection,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said all three parties announced as UDF associate members had submitted written requests seeking entry into the front.

“If the intention was not to join the UDF, why did he call me repeatedly yesterday and today? Everyone is proving their own credibility. Even if he is not interested, it is not a problem for us,” Satheesan said In his press conference, Satheesan responded to queries about C K Janu’s role in the Muthanga agitation against a Congress-led government.

According to him, it was part of the prevailing situation at the time.

“Janu worked among the tribal community and emerged as their leader. Janu and her party were keen to work with the UDF and we have decided to take them along,” he said.

He said the UDF is now focusing on the tribal community and their welfare.

According to him, there have been no discussions with other parties, including the Kerala Congress (Mani) faction, though he said the UDF’s base would continue to expand and that the front would evolve into a broader political platform.

P V Anvar, the former Nilambur MLA, had parted ways with the LDF earlier this year following a public fallout with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Satheesan said discussions with UDF allies on seat sharing would be held next month, and candidates for the Assembly elections would be decided soon.

He also announced that the UDF would organise a rally from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in February.

Satheesan said the UDF would not cooperate with either the LDF or the NDA after the local body elections.

“After the local body elections, strict directions have been issued that there will be no alliance with the CPI(M) or the BJP for governance of civic bodies,” he said.

He added that UDF allies are ready for the Assembly elections, and preparatory work has already begun.

Satheesan said the UDF manifesto would include an unprecedented set of programmes aimed at comprehensive development and reviving the state from its current crisis, based on extensive studies across sectors.

After the announcement, P V Anvar addressed a press conference and said the UDF would secure more than 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. PTI

