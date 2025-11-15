Kerala health dept issues alert for Sabarimala pilgrims amid brain fever concerns

As Sabarimala's annual pilgrimage season begins on November 17, Kerala's Health Department issued an advisory to the devotees on Saturday (November 15). It emphasised that devotees must ensure that water does not enter the body through the nose while taking a bath.

The notice has been issued in the wake of a spike in amoebic meningoencephalitis (brain fever) cases in the state. Sabarimala's annual pilgrimage season begins on November 17.

It also issued helpline numbers for devotees in case of emergencies, and the state government set up medical camps and health centres along the pilgrimage route for smooth and risk-free pilgrimage.

Advisory warns pilgrims

Though the department did not mention the reason behind the caution directly, it specified, "Devotees bathing in rivers should ensure that no water enters their noses." It is to be noted that a similar directive was issued when Kerala reported frequent cases of brain fever.

The advisory urged pilgrims who are under medical treatment to carry their records and regular medicines, and reiterated that medications should not be discontinued while preparing for the pilgrimage. It also recommended mild exercise, such as walking, in the days leading up to the pilgrimage to avoid exertion-related health issues.

Pilgrims are advised to climb slowly, take breaks, and seek medical assistance if they experience fatigue, chest pain, breathlessness or weakness. For emergencies, they may contact 04735 203232.

The advisory also instructed devotees to drink only boiled water, wash their hands before eating, consume washed fruits, and avoid stale or exposed food. As per the advisory, open defecation has been prohibited in the pilgrimage site, and devotees are instructed to wash their hands after using the toilets. Waste should be disposed of only in designated bins, the advisory read.

Health workers in pilgrimage routes

As the pilgrimage covers forest patches, snakebites were reported frequently. In such a situation, the advisory urged pilgrims to seek immediate medical care, as anti-venom is stocked in hospitals.

Health Minister Veena George said in a statement that doctors from medical colleges and trained volunteer health workers are deployed along the pilgrimage routes and that a 24-hour control centre has been set up control centre at Pampa.

"Pilgrims experiencing any discomfort while climbing are advised to seek immediate treatment at the nearest health centre. Awareness materials have been prepared in multiple languages, including Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada," she said.

Medical facilities at multiple points

According to her, comprehensive medical facilities are arranged in coordination with the Travancore Devaswom Board. Emergency medical centres are set up along the route from Pampa to Sannidhanam, and Konni Medical College will serve as the base hospital, she noted.

Emergency cardiology services and a cath lab are also made operational at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. Ambulances equipped for cardiac emergencies will be available, along with a special ambulance service between the temple complex and Pampa, she noted.

Her statement also noted that all hospitals would be equipped with defibrillators, ventilators, and cardiac monitors, and fully equipped laboratory facilities will be functional at Nilakkal and Pampa, and that operating theatres will be functional at both Pampa and the temple complex.

Health officials said a temporary dispensary is also set up at the Pandalam Valiya Koickal Temple. At least one medical store each in Adoor, Vadasserikkara and Pathanamthitta will remain open round the clock.

The Food Safety Department formed special squads to carry out inspections, and health cards are made mandatory for staff in food establishments.

(With agency inputs)