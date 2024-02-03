Rogue tusker dies in Karnataka after capture in Kerala

Thaneer Komban, a notorious rogue tusker, died on Saturday morning after being captured by forest officials in Kerala and transferred to Bandipur in Karnataka.

The Kerala High Court will appoint a five-member committee of experts to probe the entire incident.

Wayanad operation

The elephant had sparked terror among people in Mananthavady in Wayanad, where it was spotted on Friday afternoon.



It did not display any aggressive behaviour or cause damage but anxiety persisted due to its previous capture in Hassan, Karnataka.



Multiple attempts were made to tranquilize the elephant over a 16-hour operation by Kerala’s forest officials



Death in Bandipur

It was finally captured after being darted with tranquilizers and was transported to Bandipur in Karnataka

According to one official, the tusker reportedly became unconscious in a truck on way to the Bandipur.

But another official said the death took place after the animal was freed into a forest in Bandipur.



Joint post-mortem

Two weeks ago, the elephant was tranquilized at Hassan after straying into human settlements and coffee plantations.

The post-mortem of the tusker will be conducted in the presence of doctors from both Kerala and Karnataka.

“It is very sad news,” said Kerala minister AK Saseendran. “Let us wait for the post-mortem report to arrive so that we can conclude how the death happened.”