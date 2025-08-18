Rapper Vedan faces fresh sexual assault allegations as bail plea to be heard today

Fresh allegations of sexual assault have emerged against Malayalam rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali), even as his anticipatory bail plea in an earlier rape case is being heard by the Kerala High Court on Monday (August 18).

Two young women, both PhD researchers, have reportedly emailed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking an appointment to present their grievances. According to their complaint, one woman alleged that she was assaulted in December 2020, while the other said the incident took place in 2021.

These new allegations add to the ongoing case filed by a young doctor, who accused Vedan of repeatedly assaulting her between August 2021 and March 2023 under the pretext of marriage. The case, registered by Thrikkakara police, alleges incidents across Kozhikode, Kochi, and Eloor, backed by digital evidence and witness testimony.

Absconding since late July

Vedan has been absconding since late July, following the registration of the case. A live performance scheduled for August 10 was cancelled amid concerns of police action.

The rapper, who has denied all allegations and described them as attempts to tarnish his image, has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The hearing coincides with the surfacing of the fresh complaints, further deepening the controversy.

Police sources said the latest allegations would be examined in detail, and further legal steps are likely.