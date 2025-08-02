Why Kerala rapper Vedan is in news for all the wrong reasons

Malayalam rapper Vedan on Friday, August 1, moved the Kerala High Court seeking an anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him on the basis of a complaint filed by a young woman, a doctor by profession.

In his petition, the singer, originally called Hirandas Murali, said his relationship with the complainant was consensual. He also said that the complaint brought against him was due to personal issues between him and the woman.

The 30-year-old singer also counterclaimed that some individuals, led by a woman, were conspiring against him to extort money and malign his image.

The doctor had accused Vedan, widely known for his protest music and massive YouTube following, of repeated sexual assaults under the pretext of a relationship and promise of marriage. The artiste was also accused of withdrawing his promise of marriage after repeatedly abusing the complainant which left her mentally devastated.

As investigation got underway, the incident reopens questions about the rapper’s controversial public image and the boundary between dissent and accountability.

Allegations and FIR

According to the complaint, the assaults occurred between August 2021 and March 2023. The complainant alleged that Vedan repeatedly raped her after assuring that he would marry her. Based on the detailed complaint, the Kerala Police registered a first information report under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials from Trikkakara in Kochi, Kerala, confirmed that the case is in the preliminary stage. “We have registered a case under Section 376 against the rapper Vedan. The investigation has begun, and we are in the process of collecting all necessary evidence,” a police officer said.

Compounding the situation, the complainant filed another complaint alleging that her identity and workplace were revealed in local media reports, potentially weakening her case.

Rapper’s rise & political messaging

Vedan rose to fame in 2020 with his debut video “Voice of the Voiceless”. His songs, deeply embedded with themes of caste, class, and social resistance, quickly resonated with young audiences across Kerala. In 2024, he launched his own label, Karupp Records, and his YouTube channel garnered millions of views.

Born to a Sri Lankan refugee mother who first settled in Tamil Nadu, Vedan’s background shaped his deeply political tone. Her journey and his own upbringing became recurring themes in the rapper’s work. His live performances often attracted thousands.

Past controversies and legal history

Despite his popularity, Vedan has frequently been in the news for the wrong reasons. During the MeToo movement, too, he was accused of sexual misconduct, though no formal legal action followed.

In April, he was arrested for possession of around six grams of cannabis. In a separate incident, he was detained by forest officials for wearing a leopard-tooth pendant -- a potential wildlife violation. He secured bail in both cases and later issued a public apology, pledging to reform.

In May, a local Bharatiya Janata Party councillor filed a complaint over Vedan’s lyrics, alleging defamation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency. The track in question—'Voice of the Voiceless'—had also drawn sharp criticism from various political groups.

Artist’s defence and political angle

Vedan has strongly denied the rape allegations and described them as part of a smear campaign. “These complaints are part of a planned move to defame me,” he said. He also hinted at a larger conspiracy, calling the cases politically motivated due to his criticism of the Sangh Parivar and ruling establishments.

The artiste maintains that his dissenting voice through music is being targeted. Legal battles have already disrupted some of his stage performances and public appearances.

Art, dissent and accountability

The charges against Vedan arrive at the crossroads of art, identity, and public responsibility. Known for lyrics that critique oppression and caste hierarchy, Vedan now finds himself defending against accusations that could irreversibly impact his credibility and career.

Whether the legal proceedings will establish guilt or prove political targeting, the case is being closely followed by both his fans and critics alike. With growing scrutiny, the story of Vedan continues to evolve—from a voice of resistance to a name surrounded by scandal.

