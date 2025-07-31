Malayalam rapper Vedan booked for rape in Kochi

Police have registered a rape case against Malayalam rapper Vedan based on a complaint filed by a young doctor. The Thrikkakara (Kochi) police registered the case following the complaint, which alleges that Vedan sexually assaulted her under the pretext of marriage.

The complainant stated that Vedan took her to various locations and assaulted her between August 2021 and March 2023.

‘Mentally devastated’

According to the complaint, the assault took place after he promised to marry her. After repeatedly abusing her, Vedan later withdrew from the promise of marriage.

Also Read: Vedan, Lekshmi row: Expert suggests removal of songs from Calicut University syllabus

The woman stated in her complaint that his withdrawal left her mentally devastated and caused her to fall into depression. She added that she refrained from filing a complaint earlier due to fear of public reaction.

Instagram friendship

The friendship reportedly began through Instagram. As their relationship grew closer, Vedan visited her flat in Kozhikode, where the first assault occurred. Subsequent assaults allegedly took place in both Kozhikode and Kochi.

Also Read: Noted Malayalam rapper Vedan held after ganja seized from Kochi flat

By 2023, Vedan had started distancing himself from her, the woman stated. There have been earlier allegations and complaints of similar misconduct against Vedan.