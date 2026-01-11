Rahul Mamkootathil heckled at Kerala hospital after third rape arrest; Cong disowns MLA

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case, was heckled and activists of DYFI and Yuva Morcha raised slogans against him, at a government hospital on Sunday (January 11) when he was taken there for medical examination by the police. The court has remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Prior to being presented in court, the Palakkad legislator was taken to the hospital after being questioned for several hours at a police camp in the district.

Heckled, slogans raised

As the police vehicle arrived at the hospital premises, a large number of volunteers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Yuva Morcha, the youth wings of the CPI (M) and the BJP respectively, rushed towards it raising slogans. Police had a tough time opening the doors of the vehicle and had trouble escorting the MLA to the hospital as protesters gathered around the vehicle, waved their flags and demanded stern action against Mamkootathil.

Police personnel used force to disperse the protesters and escorted Mankootathil into the hospital amid heavy security.

The Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case in the wee hours of Sunday.

Third sexual assault case

According to the police, a third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint filed by a native of Pathanamthitta district.

The victim, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference. According to sources, the complainant is a married woman who became acquainted with Mamkootathil following issues in her marital life. She told the police that Mamkootathil allegedly raped her after promising to marry her. When she became pregnant, Mamkootathil allegedly refused to take responsibility and threatened her to undergo an abortion, police said. After the preliminary interrogation, his arrest was recorded. He would be produced before the court later, the police said. The Kerala High Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Mamkootathil in the first case, which relates to allegations of rape and forcing a woman to undergo an abortion. In the second case, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had granted him anticipatory bail. Following the allegations, the Congress expelled Mamkootathil from the party. 'Party not responsible'

Meanwhile, Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Sunday (January 11) said Mamkootathil was removed from the party after they realised his alleged wrongdoing.

“After that, he is no longer our responsibility and the party is not answerable for anything,” he stated. The Palakkad MLA has been arrested in a sexual assault case.

Referring to Mamkootathil's ouster from the Kerala Congress, Muraleedharan said the party had used its “Brahmastra” at the right time and therefore bore no responsibility now.

Asked about Mamkootathil having been elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket, Muraleedharan reiterated that the party expelled him after finding fault on his part.

“Whatever walls he may have climbed later, what does that have to do with us? We did what was required. We found that he was not fit to be with us,” he said.

He said further action against Mamkootathil should be taken by the government and the police. “Congress never supports wrongdoing. If we find any mistake, punishment is initiated against the person who commits it,” he said.

No association with Congress

Muraleedharan added that the Congress does not follow a tradition of claiming that all its actions are right while those of others are wrong. “We have never supported gold thieves or womanisers,” he said.

On Mamkootathil continuing as an MLA, Muraleedharan said he should have resigned long ago. “Since we have expelled him, we have no right to demand his resignation. We cannot even issue him a whip,” he said.

Responding to questions on the CPI(M) allegedly using the arrest for political mileage during elections, Muraleedharan said the Congress had several issues to raise against the Left.

“Our party took action. On the other hand, a CPI(M) leader facing a similar case is claiming he will contest the election again,” he said.

Despite knowing about the offences, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan allowed the CPI(M) leader to contest elections twice, Muraleedharan alleged.

Earlier, Palakkad District Congress Committee president A Thankappan said Mamkootathil was no longer associated with the party. He said it was up to Mamkootathil to decide whether he should resign from the MLA post.

Similarly, Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty said Mamkootathil was now an individual with no association with the Congress.

“Congress has no responsibility regarding Mamkootathil. It is now up to him to face the allegations that are repeatedly emerging against him,” he said, adding that the law would take its course.

Expelled but not resigned

Meanwhile, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan alleged that the Congress was responsible for Mamkootathil despite expelling him, calling the move a "face-saving exercise".

“After expelling Mamkootathil, Congress should have demanded his resignation from the MLA post. No such demand has been raised so far, and Congress leaders are protecting him,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that even after cases were registered, Mamkootathil attended several public events with the support of Congress leaders.

“Congress should ensure that his position does not give him any kind of protection. We have information that the Congress camp is still supporting him. The law will take its own course,” he said.

BJP leader P K Krishnadas alleged that the Congress was standing more with Mamkootathil than with the victims and demanded that the party seek his resignation from the MLA post.

Mamkootathil had successfully contested the by-election from Palakkad last year after Congress leader Shafi Parampil, who had earlier represented the constituency, won the Lok Sabha by-poll from Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

(With agency inputs)