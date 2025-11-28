Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked for sexual assault, forced abortion

Hours after a survivor approached Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to demand action against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for alleged sexual assault and a forced termination of pregnancy, the Palakkad MLA went into hiding. Now, a case has been registered against him.

In the recent developments to the sexual assault allegations that surfaced against Mamkootathil, a woman approached Vijayan with her grievance on November 27 against Mamkootathil.

According to police sources, the survivor accused Mamkootathil of sexual assault and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy.

Based on her statement, a case was registered at the Valiyamala Police Station on Friday (November 28) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual assault on the false pretext of marriage, forced abortion, and criminal intimidation.

According to sources, women police officers at the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police headquarters recorded her detailed statement on November 27. The procedures continued late into the night, after which a decision was taken to register the case on Friday morning.

Police were expected to approach the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court to record the confidential statement from the survivor, and a team of doctors was expected to assess her health.

Suspended MLA at large

Mamkootathil reportedly went into hiding after the survivor approached the Kerala Chief Minister. Police began efforts to trace him. Congress leaders in Palakkad said Mamkootathil was actively campaigning in the Kanadi area for the local body elections till around 4 pm on November 27, after which he and a close associate were not seen.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on audio clips and chat messages that surfaced after third-party individuals sent an email to the police headquarters, as the survivor could not come forward at the time.

Repeated offender

Two days ago, another audio clip was released, in which Mamkootathil purportedly expressed his desire for a child but later urged the woman to undergo an abortion. Mamkootathil was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25.

He had earlier resigned as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused him of misbehaviour, prompting protests by the BJP and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M). Subsequently, several women and a transgender person also levelled allegations against him.

(With agency inputs)