Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil arrested in third sexual assault case

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch late Saturday night (January 10) in connection with a third sexual assault case. He was taken into custody from a hotel room in Palakkad.



According to sources, the third complaint was lodged by an NRI professional working abroad, who emailed the Crime Branch last week. She appeared online before the SIT on Friday and recorded her statement. Based on her testimony, the SIT decided to proceed with the arrest.

Fresh sexual assault allegations

According to the third complainant, Mamkoottathil began a relationship with her when she was facing serious domestic problems. She alleged that he asked her to meet him at a hotel in Palakkad during her vacation, where he sexually assaulted her. The complaint states that he told her he wanted her to become pregnant.

She has further alleged that Mamkoottathil took money from her for his personal expenses. He allegedly promised to marry her after her divorce was finalised, but withdrew from the commitment after she became pregnant. The complainant has told the police that she preserved the DNA sample of the foetus and is willing to undergo a DNA test to establish the child’s parentage. She has also informed the investigators that she is ready to travel to Kerala to give her statement in person.

The complaint further states that Mamkoottathil physically assaulted her when she insisted that he marry her. It also alleges that when the earlier cases against the MLA became public, he tried to convince her that the complainants were fictitious and that the allegations were politically motivated.

Investigators are now examining communication records, travel details and medical documents related to the complaint. “The pattern is the same. This woman also had family issues and he allegedly took advantage of her vulnerability,” a police source told The Federal.

Legal battle enters new phase

This is the third sexual assault case registered against the MLA. In the first case, registered last year, the complainant, a television journalist, accused Mamkoottathil of rape and forcing her to undergo an abortion after she became pregnant. The Kerala High Court had stayed his arrest in that case until January 21, while allowing the investigation to continue.

In the second case, another woman, who lives outside Kerala, accused the MLA of rape. He was granted anticipatory bail by the court, subject to conditions including cooperation with the investigation.

Investigators are expected to examine similarities between the three complaints, including timelines, locations and digital evidence. The Crime Branch is also likely to question the MLA about his contacts with the complainant, the nature of their relationship, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged pregnancy and abortion.

Mamkoottathil has denied the allegations in the earlier cases and has maintained that he has not committed any crime.

Further legal proceedings will depend on the court’s decision on police custody and bail in the third case.