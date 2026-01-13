Rahul Mamkootathil case: Teacup quote in Pinarayi photo adds new dimension

Public attention on the Rahul Mamkootathil sexual assault case has extended beyond court proceedings after a photograph of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding a teacup began circulating online. The cup bore the phrase, "Love you to the moon and back", and was captured during the LDF satyagraha at Palayam against what the state government has described as a financial blockade imposed by the Union government.

The protest was focused on fiscal issues, including delayed allocations and borrowing restrictions, and speeches from Vijayan and senior leaders addressed only those concerns. No reference to the Mamkootathil case was made during the programme. However, the teacup drew attention because the phrase echoed a line used by one of the survivors in a Facebook post she had shared following Mamkootathil’s arrest.

Mamkootathil case reference

In the post, the survivor reflected on her experience and the emotional consequences of the alleged abuse. She referred to the loss of a pregnancy and the long-term impact of trauma, while using language inspired by the children’s book Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney, illustrated by Anita Jeram. The book, first published in 1994, tells the story of Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare, who express their love in increasingly large measures, ending with the line that love stretches “to the moon and back.” The survivor’s reference highlighted the emotional dimension of her experience while avoiding procedural details. The post was widely shared and drew public discussion across Kerala.

After the photograph of Vijayan with the cup circulated, several Left leaders used social media to highlight what they described as the government’s care and concern for survivors. Posts by party leaders framed the image as a symbol of empathy and support for women who come forward with complaints. Critics of the government responded by describing the photograph as a carefully managed public relations exercise.

Speeches, banners, and statements from the dais did not reference the Mamkootathil case or the survivor.

Symbol of empathy

The photograph and its context quickly drew attention online and in media coverage. Supporters of the government highlighted the image, framing it as a demonstration of sensitivity and concern by the Pinarayi administration towards survivors. Social media accounts aligned with the ruling front amplified the message, emphasising the gesture as a sign of empathy and attentiveness, even as the original intent behind the cup remained unconfirmed.

After the picture went viral, the survivor shared another post on social media, this time attaching the photograph of the Chief Minister with the cup. In the post, she described the picture as reflecting her personal experience and loss, underscoring the emotional resonance of the words without revealing further identifying details. The post reinforced public awareness of the connection between the children’s book reference and her expression of grief.

Investigation underway

The Rahul Mamkootathil case itself continues under investigation. Mamkootathil was arrested following multiple complaints, with the first complaint filed by the survivor whose posts have drawn attention. The special investigation team handling the case is pursuing evidence collection, questioning, and other procedural steps. Court proceedings related to custody and bail are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the first investigative statement given by the third survivor in the case that led to the MLA’s arrest was reportedly leaked, allegedly by members of the defence team. A source in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) said the leak has put significant pressure on the complainant. “The woman is under severe trauma as threats regarding the disclosure of her identity are being made,” an officer added.

Call to protect survivors' identity

Legal experts and women’s rights groups have emphasised the importance of protecting the identity and dignity of complainants, particularly in high-profile cases involving political figures. They note that public discussion, including on social media, can place additional pressure on survivors and affect their emotional wellbeing.

“On one hand, the Chief Minister is showing solidarity with one of the survivors, but the latest complainant’s identity has been exposed, and her family has reportedly been targeted by the accused’s legal team. It is a very complicated situation. While we appreciate the CM’s sensitivity, survivors must be protected from such attacks and the resulting demoralisation,” said PS Shine, a Trivandrum-based lawyer.

“A deliberate effort appears to be underway by supporters of the MLA to target the survivors. Initially, it was through social media, and now the harassment has moved into real-world spaces. The NRI complainant is under tremendous pressure and is reportedly close to an emotional breakdown,” said a friend of the survivor based abroad.

Earlier, WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by the MLA threatening the victim had surfaced, and the prosecution is preparing to submit them as evidence, along with recent instances of harassment reportedly faced by the complainant in court, when the MLA’s bail hearing comes up.