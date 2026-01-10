Malayalam Language Bill inclusive, protects minorities, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday (January 10) said that the concerns expressed regarding the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, “do not reflect the facts” and “inclusive spirit” of the legislation. He further stated that the state government remains steadfast in safeguarding the rights of linguistic minorities.

‘Committed to secularism, pluralism’

The Chief Minister’s remarks come a day after his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah wrote to him expressing his apprehension over the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025.

Siddaramaiah had stated that if the Bill was passed, Karnataka would oppose it by exercising every constitutional right available, in defence of linguistic minorities and the plural spirit of the country.

“The apprehensions raised regarding the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, do not reflect the facts or the inclusive spirit of the legislation passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Kerala’s progress has always been rooted in comprehensive development anchored in equality and brotherhood. The Government remains steadfast in upholding the constitutional values of secularism and pluralism,” stated Vijayan in a post on X.

‘Clear non-obstante clause’

Vijayan further stated that the Bill contains “a clear and unambiguous non-obstante clause” to safeguard the rights of linguistic minorities, particularly the Kannada and Tamil speaking communities.

“Key provisions ensure that no language is imposed and linguistic freedom is fully protected. In notified areas, Tamil and Kannada speakers may continue to use their mother tongues for official correspondence with the Secretariat, Heads of Departments, and local offices, with replies issued in the same languages,” added the Kerala Chief Minister.

On students from other states

He further stated that students whose mother tongue is not Malayalam are free to choose languages available in schools in accordance with the National Education Curriculum.

“Students from other states or foreign countries are not compelled to appear for Malayalam examinations at the IX, X, or Higher Secondary levels,” he added.

Vijayan also emphasised that Kerala’s language policy is fully aligned with the Official Languages Act, 1963, and Articles 346 and 347 of the Constitution of India.

"India’s diversity is to be celebrated, not forced into a single mould. Built on the Kerala model of participation and transparency, our government resists any erosion of federal rights while remaining equally committed to protecting the linguistic identity of every citizen," he added.

(With agency inputs)