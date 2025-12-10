Rahul Mamkootathil gets anticipatory bail in second sexual assault Case

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was granted anticipatory bail on Wednesday (December 10) in a second case of sexual assault against him.

Rahul’s lawyer, advocate Ajithkumar (Sasthamangalam) that the anticipatory bail has been granted by the sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram.

The MLA had already been granted an interim protection from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first case of sexual assault and forced abortion against him.

The Palakkad MLA has been absconding since the registration of the first case against him.

Rahul was expelled from the party on December 4 following a second complaint of sexual assault against him and rejection of his anticipatory bail pleas by a sessions court.

(The story will be updated soon)