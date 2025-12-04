Kerala court rejects Rahul Mamkootathil's bail plea in rape case; Congress expels MLA

On Wednesday (December 3), the principal sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with the latest sexual assault case registered against him. The court held that the charges in the complaint stand prima facie, leading to the rejection of his plea for pre-arrest protection.

The order comes in connection with a case filed by a woman who has accused the legislator of rape and repeated sexual exploitation. The complaint, registered in Thiruvananthapuram, alleges that the MLA sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Following the court’s order, the investigation is expected to proceed without the shield of anticipatory bail.

Mamkootathil, a sitting MLA, has been at the centre of an escalating controversy in recent weeks, after multiple women levelled serious allegations against him.

Prima facie case

During the hearing, the court examined the case records and submissions and concluded that there existed a prima facie case based on the allegations. Based on that finding, the court declined to grant anticipatory bail.

The order means the police investigation will continue without constraints that typically accompany an anticipatory bail, such as restrictions on questioning or custodial steps. After the court rejected his bail plea, the police may proceed as required by law, and Mamkootathil’s legal team is expected to explore the possibility of moving the high court.

The prosecution had opposed the anticipatory bail, pointing to the seriousness of the allegations and the need to continue the investigation unhindered. The defence had argued that the case was fabricated and politically motivated.

With the plea dismissed, the matter now returns to the investigative stage.

Manhunt for MLA

The accused Rahul Mamkoottathil, meanwhile, is still absconding, and police sources indicate that he is believed to be hiding somewhere in Karnataka. The SIT has taken his driver, who had dropped him in Bengaluru, into custody, and a manhunt for the MLA is currently underway.

Congress expels Rahul

In a parallel development, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled Rahul Mamkootathil from the party. KPCC president Sunny Joseph confirmed that the MLA is no longer part of the organisation.

KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary said, "The Congress has taken an exemplary step by expelling the accused. No other party would act this decisively. We had suspended him from the organisation and the parliamentary party even when there was no formal complaint and only chatter on social media. Now, with the situation having progressed further, the party has taken the necessary action."

Party sources indicated that the disciplinary action was taken in view of the gravity of the accusations and the unfolding legal process and has the concurrence of the high command.

This marks a significant organisational step, with the party distancing itself from the MLA even as the legal process is still underway. Mamkoottathil had been considered one of the Congress’s more visible young faces in the state before the sexual assault allegations emerged.

Political ripples

The developments have set off political ripples across Kerala. The ruling Left and Opposition parties have reacted sharply, framing the matter within broader debates around political conduct, accountability, and the handling of sexual assault complaints involving public representatives.

The LDF has criticised what it describes as a pattern of misconduct involving Congress leaders, while the BJP has accused both major fronts of failing to ensure internal accountability unless external pressure mounts. With the sessions court order now public and the KPCC’s disciplinary action underway, political conversations around the case have intensified on social media and within party circles.

Turning point

Mamkootathil’s legal team maintains that the claims are baseless and politically engineered. Moving a higher court for relief remains an option, though no decision has been formally announced yet.

The twin developments on Wednesday, the court’s finding that the charges stand prima facie and the KPCC’s decision to expel him, mark a decisive turning point in a controversy that has already reshaped conversations on political accountability and public trust, especially with the high-stakes LSG elections just a week away.