Rahul Gandhi to contest only from Wayanad in 2024 LS polls: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reportedly contest only from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He won the seat in the 2019 polls by a record margin of 431,770 votes and is the sitting MP from Wayanad.

In 2019, he had also contested from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which used to be one of the strongholds of the Nehru-Gandhi family along with Raebareli. He lost it to Smriti Irani of the BJP, who is now a Union minister.

KC Venugopal, a former Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha, has said he will not contest from Kerala, while KPCC president K Sudhakaran, incumbent MP from Kannur, has decided not to contest in the election, Mathrubhumi has reported.

A sub-committee has reportedly been set up to find suitable candidates for Kannur and Alappuzha, which was the only seat won by the Left in the 2019 polls, which were otherwise swept by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala with 19 of 20 seats.

AICC general secretary Deep Das Munshi has convened a meeting of the Congress’s election committee, which has reportedly directed the 15 sitting MPs to get active in their respective constituencies.