Rahul Gandhi, back in Wayanad as MP, gets rousing welcome

Workers of the Congress-led UDF gave Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a rousing welcome in his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala on Saturday (August 12). This was Gandhi's maiden visit after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "BJP aims at destroying families. India is a family, they want to divide it. Manipur was a family, they tried to destroy it. They destroy the relationship between people. We build, bring people together. We strengthen… pic.twitter.com/mCFZRGe0MP — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue, raised slogans in support of Gandhi as he reached there at 5.30 pm.



Leaders of the Congress-led Opposition alliance in Kerala welcomed him.

#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I went to Manipur sometime back. I have been in politics for 19 years now and I never experienced what I experienced in Manipur..." pic.twitter.com/YpweEsNeiT — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023



Gandhi was reinstated as the MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in the "Modi surname" defamation case last week.



