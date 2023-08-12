The Federal
Rahul Gandhi, back in Wayanad as MP, gets rousing welcome
Rahul Gandhi speaks in Kerala's Wayanad on Saturday | Video grab: Twitter/ANI

Hundreds of Congress workers raise slogans in support of Gandhi as he reaches Wayanad

The Federal
12 Aug 2023 1:47 PM GMT

Workers of the Congress-led UDF gave Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a rousing welcome in his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala on Saturday (August 12). This was Gandhi's maiden visit after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue, raised slogans in support of Gandhi as he reached there at 5.30 pm.

Leaders of the Congress-led Opposition alliance in Kerala welcomed him.


Gandhi was reinstated as the MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in the "Modi surname" defamation case last week.

(With agency inputs)

The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
