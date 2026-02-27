Priyanka Gandhi calls for ‘peace and love’ amid Kerala HC stay on The Kerala Story 2

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (February 27) said that although people should be allowed to express themselves, it would be better to make things which promote love and welfare among people. She made the remarks in response to media queries about the Kerala High Court’s stay on the release of "The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond".

"Firstly, I feel that people should be allowed to express themselves, but at the same time, I feel that in an environment which is becoming increasingly filled with this kind of a rhetoric, anger and hatred towards each other, it is better to make things creatively which are happy and promote peace, love and welfare among people," she said.

Cites landslide solidarity

Elaborating further, Priyanka stated that after the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides here, which claimed hundreds of lives, everybody helped each other and continue to do so irrespective of their religion or caste.

"So, I think it is this spirit which is really the essence of India and the spirit of Kerala, and that is what is so beautiful about it." "Why not showcase that? Why not talk about it? Why not the whole country also learn from this example?" she asked.

Vadra said that only after she became the MP from Wayanad did she see how the people of the area live together beautifully, celebrate festivals, and help each other when there is a problem.

Kerala HC reserves verdict

The Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday (February 26) reserved its verdict on an appeal against the interim order staying the release of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ for 15 days. The appeal challenges a single Bench decision that restrained the film’s theatrical release and directed the Centre to consider a pending revision petition against its certification.

A Bench of Justices Sushrut Aravind Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan heard arguments for nearly two-and-a-half hours after proceedings commenced at 7:30 pm, continuing beyond regular court hours. The producers sought urgent lifting of the stay, contending that further delay would result in substantial financial loss. The Bench said orders would be delivered later.

Basis of interim order

The interim order arose from a February 26 ruling by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas in writ petitions challenging the certification granted by the CBFC. The petitioners argued that the film’s title and promotional material harmed Kerala’s reputation and affected communal harmony. The Division Bench has now reserved orders on the appeal.

