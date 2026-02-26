Kerala High Court stays release of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ for 15 days

The Kerala High Court on Thursday (February 26) stayed the release of ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ for 15 days. The film was scheduled for release on Friday (February 27).

The High Court order comes in the backdrop of pleas challenging the censor certification awarded to the film.

During the hearing, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas also directed the Central Board of Film Certification to re-examine the issue, reported Live Law.

The makers of the film have decided to challenge the latest order, according to media reports.

"Kerala lives in total harmony. But you have portrayed that this is happening all over Kerala. There is a wrong indication and can also incite passion," the High Court had earlier remarked.

