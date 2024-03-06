PM inaugurates finished phase of Kochi Metro, new terminal station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the finished phase IB of Kochi Metro in Kerala, giving people in southern and eastern parts of Ernakulam district easier access to the port city.

Modi also inaugurated, virtually from Kolkata, the Tripunithura Terminal Metro station, which adds 1.16 kilometres to the Aluva-SN Junction stretch.

Tripunithura terminal

The new station marks the successful completion of the first phase of the Kochi Metro covering a distance of 28.125 km with 25 stations.

The Tripunithura terminal will also benefit long distance commuters as it is linked with the Tripunithura railway station, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said.

Once the proposed bus terminal comes up in Tripunithura, it would revolutionise the transport sector in the Kochi region and transform the town’s landscape, KMRL said.

Inaugural fare

While the approved fare for travel from Aluva to Tripunithura is Rs 75, for the time being it would cost Rs 60 – which is what it costs to travel from Aluva to SN Junction.

Ahead of the inauguration, the Tripunithura terminal and pillars near it were decorated with beautiful and colourful murals depicting the various scenes of Athachamayam – a cultural fest that marks the beginning of the 10-day Onam festival.

Another feature of the new station is a Dance Museum which has sculptures of various dance forms of Kerala. The museum will open to the public soon.

Commercial space

The 1.35 lakh square feel Tripunithura terminal has three platforms, unlike most Kochi metro stations. It also has a VIP lounge and a huge commercial space covering an area of 40,000 square feet.

When Modi did the inauguration, those at the site included Kerala industries minister P Rajeev, Congress MP Hibi Eden and KMRL MD Loknath Behera.