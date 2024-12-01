Our fight is for the spirit of our country: Priyanka in Wayanad

Launching a slew of salvos at the Narendra Modi-led central government, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (December 1) said that the fight of people today is against a force that is weakening their rights and giving them to a handful of businessmen.

“Today we are fighting for the spirit of our nation, soul of India,” Priyanka said, addressing a meeting in Mananthavady in Kerala’s Wayanad.

Promise to Wayanad

Beginning the second day of her visit to the hill constituency, she said, "We are fighting against a force that is doing everything in its power to destroy the institutions upon which our country was built."

She promised to be with the people of Wayanad, fighting shoulder to shoulder for their needs.

Whirlwind rallies

According to the schedule, Priyanka has gatherings to address at Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta.

The Congress leader, who is on a two-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency, accompanied by brother and predecessor Rahul Gandhi, participated in public meetings at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi, Kaulai in Nikambur, Wandoor and Edavanna in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts which falls under the Wayanad Lok Sabha segment on Saturday.

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha general elections held early this year.

