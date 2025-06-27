Kerala: Muslim outfits oppose Zumba sessions in schools

Nearly two decades after Kerala’s public education system came under fire for introducing secular themes in classrooms, the state finds itself in the middle of a familiar controversy — this time over Zumba dance sessions in schools.

What began last month as a wellness initiative announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — aimed at reducing stress and promoting fitness among students — has now met with strong opposition from sections of the Muslim community, echoing previous backlash against gender-neutral uniforms and secular textbook content.

State govt not to back down

The state government, however, insists it will not back down. Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters that “this is part of a broader effort to protect children’s mental health” and said the opposition stems from “a pattern of cultural conservatism that resists any move towards inclusivity and scientific learning.”

The latest controversy is around the government’s decision to introduce Zumba sessions in selected schools under its ‘Campus Joy’ programme. The plan, unveiled in May following a high-level anti-drug review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, is part of a multi-pronged strategy to curb substance abuse and support student wellness.

“Students are under enormous pressure — academically, socially, and emotionally,” the Chief Minister said during the press briefing. “Zumba is not just dance. It’s a scientifically proven aerobic activity that can help relieve stress, boost confidence, and engage young people in positive movement. Under the Campus Joy initiative, this and other wellness-based activities will be rolled out in schools from this academic year.” But as the preparatory dance sessions begin, religious objections began surfacing.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation leads protest

Leading the protest is the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, which has warned that Zumba, as a dance form involving “mixed-gender participation in minimal dress,” violates religious and cultural values.

“Zumba is a dance form where boys and girls engage in physical activity together, often in minimal clothing, which goes completely against our cultural and moral values,” said T K Asharaf, a leader of the organisation and a school teacher. “Children should be raised with modesty and strong cultural grounding. As a teacher, I will not take part in this, nor will I allow my child to join the programme. I am prepared to face any consequences.”

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) has also voiced strong opposition, demanding that the government withdraw the initiative and warning that such activities risk “cultural erosion” in a state with a significant Muslim population.

Similar concerns have been echoed in some parent-teacher associations in Malappuram and Kasaragod, where memoranda have been submitted to school heads requesting exemptions.

Sense of déjà vu

For those familiar with Kerala’s education reforms, the backlash has a sense of déjà vu. The current objections are strikingly similar to protests raised in previous years, each time the state attempted to introduce progressive or inclusive content in schools.

In 2007, a Class VII social science lesson titled ‘Mathamillatha Jeevan’ (Jeevan, who has no religion) sparked uproar among both Muslim and Christian groups. Notably, Kerala now allows students to officially register as non-religious in their school records, and several hundred have already opted for this choice.

The story, which portrayed a child growing up without a declared religion, was meant to promote secularism and tolerance, but conservative organisations labelled it “anti-religious” and pressured the Left government to withdraw it. Eventually, under mounting protests, the curriculum was amended.

In 2021–22, it was the turn of gender-neutral uniforms to cause controversy. When a government school in Balussery, Kozhikode, adopted identical attire for all students — trousers and shirts — with support from the Education Department, groups like the Samastha raised objections. They argued that such uniforms blurred gender roles and conflicted with religious teachings on modesty.

‘We face the same moral panic’

And now, in 2025, the opposition to Zumba follows the same script: cultural alarm, moral warnings, and the call for exemptions.

“It’s a cycle,” says a senior official in the General Education Department. “Every time we introduce something new based on evidence and child rights — whether it’s secular content, gender inclusion, or physical wellness — we face the same moral panic.”

Despite the pushback, the government appears resolute. Minister Sivankutty has reiterated that Zumba is not mandatory and that schools are free to offer alternatives — such as yoga, theatre, or mindfulness — as long as they align with wellness goals.

“What we are doing is based on global best practices and the needs of our children,” he said. “We will not compromise on the mental and physical well-being of our students because of outdated moral concerns.”

He also pointed out that Kerala’s revised school curriculum framework encourages creative, child-centric learning, and that such activities are not alien to modern pedagogy.

Students’ response to Zumba

In schools where Zumba trials were quietly conducted earlier this year — mostly as part of local health department initiatives — students reportedly responded with enthusiasm.

At a school in Thiruvananthapuram, a Zumba session conducted for high school students drew wide participation, especially from girls. “It was fun, and we felt free,” said one student. “It was unlike our regular PE class.”

But in northern districts, some students have been pulled out of such activities by parents. School heads say they are holding dialogue sessions with PTA groups to explain the voluntary nature of the programme and offer culturally appropriate alternatives.

Zumba initiative to go ahead

“What we’re seeing is not a protest against Zumba per se, but against a perceived erosion of cultural control,” says Fazila M V, a high school teacher from Kozhikode. “The opposition is consistent: secularism in textbooks, equality in uniforms, and now expressive physical activity. It’s all framed as a threat to tradition.”

She adds that the Left governments in Kerala — especially under Pinarayi Vijayan — have been more assertive than earlier regimes in pushing back against such criticism.

The Zumba initiative will go ahead as planned in July, with official launch events in Kochi and Kozhikode. The ‘Campus Joy’ programme also includes yoga, arts-based therapy, and student counselling services — all under the larger umbrella of a mental health support system for schoolchildren.

While the controversy may persist among certain groups, education officials say the broader response has been positive, especially from teachers, counsellors, and students themselves.