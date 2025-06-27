Kerala: Withdrawal of anti-superstition bill draws flak from rationalist groups

The Kerala government is facing strong criticism from rationalist and science-based organisations after it informed the High Court that it has dropped plans to enact a law against exploitative practices rooted in superstition and black magic. The state’s affidavit, submitted in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), has drawn sharp reactions from groups that have long campaigned for such a law.

Leading the criticism is the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), which has accused the LDF government of quietly abandoning a reformist initiative that had the backing of multiple civil society organisations. In a statement, the KSSP said the government move would embolden exploiters and send a dangerous message at a time when irrational beliefs are gaining ground.



“The government must publicly explain why it chose to withdraw from the legislation without any consultation or debate. This helps only those who profit from superstition, fraud, and regressive practices,” said the statement signed by KSSP president TK Meerabai and general secretary PV Divakaran.

What sparked the row?

The controversy began after the government, in its affidavit before the Kerala High Court, stated that it does not intend to pursue a separate law to address superstition-related offences. It argued that existing laws are adequate to deal with such crimes.

The affidavit was submitted in response to a PIL that sought legal action against rising instances of ritual-based exploitation and fraud across the state. Petitioners had cited multiple cases—including recent incidents of human sacrifice and ritual abuse—to argue that Kerala urgently needs a specific legal framework to tackle such acts.

However, the state’s stand has come as a surprise to activists and organisations that had been engaged with successive governments on drafting and updating proposed legislation. “This abrupt withdrawal goes against Kerala’s long-standing progressive legacy,” the KSSP said.

Anti-superstition law

The demand for an anti-superstition law in Kerala gained momentum following the 2013 assassination of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar in Maharashtra. Inspired by his work, the KSSP and the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham jointly submitted a draft bill to the state government in 2014. The then UDF government did not act on it, but the LDF—after coming to power in 2016—was seen as more open to the idea.

The Justice KT Thomas-led Law Reforms Commission, appointed by the LDF, had also acknowledged the need for such legislation. Over the years, private member bills were introduced in the Assembly by then MLAs including M Swaraj and V Joy. But a government-backed draft law never materialised.



The latest affidavit makes it official that the state has dropped the idea altogether, a move the KSSP says is both regressive and ill-informed. “While existing laws may cover individual offences, they do not account for the coercive and exploitative structures that operate under the guise of religious or occult rituals,” the Parishad said.

Need for dedicated law

According to the KSSP, the absence of a dedicated law makes it difficult for police and judicial authorities to take preventive action or prosecute individuals who use superstition to commit fraud, abuse, or violence.

“The social interventions rooted in rational thinking and scientific temper since the Renaissance era are what shaped modern Kerala and elevated its quality of life above that of many other Indian states. Progressive socio-political movements played a crucial role in this transformation. However, in recent times, there is growing evidence that people are increasingly drawn toward superstition and regressive rituals. Numerous cases of fraud, murders, and other forms of criminal activity continue to emerge, reinforcing this reality. In this context, there is a strong and widespread public demand for a robust law to combat the exploitation and abuse carried out under the guise of superstition.”

The group cited previous cases in the state to highlight the consequences of inaction. These include the 2022 human sacrifice case in Pathanamthitta and a series of sexual assault cases where victims were coerced under the pretext of ritual purification. In all these instances, the accused allegedly used spiritual claims to gain access to victims and evade suspicion.

Time to take a cue

The KSSP said these cases reflect a wider trend and argued that Kerala should take a cue from states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, both of which have implemented laws targeting superstition and black magic.



The Parishad has urged the LDF government to explain the rationale behind its legal position and to reconsider its decision in light of public concern. “This is not just a question of law, but of Kerala’s ethical and social direction. At a time when exploitative belief systems are becoming mainstream, the state must not withdraw from its reformist responsibilities,” the statement said.

They also called for public consultation on any future drafts and urged the government to update the 2014 bill in consultation with rationalist groups, legal experts and affected communities. So far, the state government has not responded to the KSSP’s statement or issued any clarification beyond the contents of the court affidavit.

With the High Court expected to take up the PIL in the coming weeks, the government may come under increasing pressure from civil society groups to explain its decision or revisit it altogether.