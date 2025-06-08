Kerala officially brings robotics into mainstream school syllabus

Kerala has officially brought robotics into the mainstream school syllabus. As part of its revamped ICT curriculum, a brand-new chapter titled 'The World of Robots' has been introduced for students, now accessible in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Kannada.

KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) is spearheading this initiative, distributing over 29,000 robotic kits to government-aided schools. These kits are designed to foster hands-on, practical learning and help students apply technology to real-world problems.

“For us, ICT is not a standalone subject. It is deeply integrated into our academic framework,” said Anvar Sadath, the CEO of KITE, highlighting the role of free and open-source software (FOSS) in the program.

Empowering young innovators

The robotics integration is more than just syllabus expansion — it's a mission to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills across subjects. Students are encouraged to identify real-world issues and solve them using AI, robotics, and programming tools.

One standout example is a Bluetooth-controlled wheelchair built by a student named Durga. It connects via Bluetooth to allow remote directional control. Another innovation by student Shiraz Mohamed is an IoT-enabled smart parking system that helps users find vacant spots through a smartphone application.

“It is a technology that shows the available parking spots in a parking area via a web application on a user’s smartphone,” the student explained during a demonstration.

Beyond textbooks

These innovations were first showcased at a KITE camp last year, a platform that offered students a real taste of tech-based, hands-on education. What began as a holiday activity has evolved into a state-wide transformation.

“That camp wasn’t just a holiday activity. It was their real exposure to hands-on, tech-based learning – a taste of what education could become.”

Fast forward to today, and this transformation is visible in classrooms across Kerala. To support the massive curriculum rollout, over 9,900 teachers have already undergone training, with more sessions scheduled for July 2025.

Leading with AI education

Kerala had already made headlines in 2024 for being the first Indian state to introduce AI education in Class 7. That initiative has since expanded through Class 10, setting a precedent for other Indian states.

“Kerala is nurturing a new generation that can lead in a tech-driven world,” noted an education expert at the KITE camp.

The integration of robotics and AI in classrooms marks a new chapter in Indian education — one that combines multilingual accessibility, inclusive innovation, and future-ready skills.

