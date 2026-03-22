Satheesan urges PM Modi to act as Oman flash floods kill two from Kerala

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene after flash floods in Oman claimed lives of two persons from Kerala, while a third, also from the state, went missing.

The incident happened in the West Asian nation's Al Batinah South Governorate on Saturday (March 21) when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept by the waters of the sudden flood. They were reportedly going for Eid ul Fitr celebrations.

Bodies of the deceased duo, Yusuf (38) and Shamla (32), were recovered by rescue teams in Barka in the same governorate, while efforts were still underway to trace Ramla, Yusuf's mother. All three belong to Thrithala in Kerala's Palakkad district.

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On Sunday (March 22), Satheesan wrote a letter to the prime minister expressing his deep concerns over the loss of lives.

"I write to you with deep concern regarding the tragic flash floods that struck Oman on Saturday, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving one woman from Kerala still missing," the Congress leader penned.

استجابت فرق الإنقاذ بوحدة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف بمحافظة #جنوب_الباطنة لحادث انجراف مركبة وبها 10 أشخاص في مجرى وادٍ بولاية #بركاء، حيث جرى إنقاذ سبعة أشخاص، فيما لا تزال عمليات البحث مستمرة عن ثلاثة آخرين. pic.twitter.com/v199Hi7Hxh — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف - عُمان (@CDAA_OMAN) March 21, 2026

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He also urged the Centre to coordinate with Omani authorities to expedite search and rescue operations and extend all possible support to the families of the victims. Four persons died in incidents related to the natural calamity, Omani media reports said, adding a couple of persons have been recovered.

Widespread disruption across Oman

The floods caused significant disruption across parts of Oman, inundating valleys and low-lying areas, cutting off transport routes and prompting multiple emergency rescue operations in Muscat and along the Al Batinah coast in north-eastern Oman. Authorities urged motorists to avoid flooded valleys and adhere strictly to safety advisories.

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority has warned of continued unstable weather, with forecasts of thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail across North and South A'Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, A'Dakhiliyah, A'Dhahirah, South Al Batinah, and Muscat.

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The National Committee for Emergency Management has activated response mechanisms to deal with the low-pressure system Al-Musarrat. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and follow official updates as rescue operations continue.

Oman has faced nature's fury at a time when West Asia is witnessing a serious geopolitical conflict between Israel and the US on one hand and Iran on the other.

(With agency inputs)