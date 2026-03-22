Kerala LoP VD Satheesan alleges CPI(M)-BJP ‘deal’ ahead of Assembly elections

Kochi, Mar 22 (PTI) Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday reiterated his allegation of a "deal" between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the UDF would overcome what he termed an "unholy nexus".

Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said he stood by his claim that the CPI(M) fielded an Independent candidate in Palakkad to split votes and benefit the BJP.

He also hit back at BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for calling the Congress "shameless" over the allegation.

"He made that statement because he does not understand politics. He is a businessman dropped from the sky by the BJP in Kerala. He became a Rajya Sabha MP thrice, not on a BJP ticket," Satheesan said.

The Leader of Opposition said he generally avoids personal attacks but chose to respond after Chandrasekhar’s remarks.

"We are not in a situation to learn politics from Chandrasekhar. He should not teach us politics," he said.

Satheesan further alleged that in at least 10 constituencies, the CPI(M) had fielded weak candidates as part of such arrangements.

He also claimed that in parts of the eastern Ernakulam district, the BJP had ceded seats to its allies as part of the ploy.

Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s charge that the Congress under Rahul Gandhi was acting as the BJP’s “B-team”, Satheesan dismissed the allegation.

“Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is uncompromising in his fight against the BJP, communalism and Sangh Parivar forces. Not even his political opponents would make such a claim,” he said.

Satheesan alleged that in states not ruled by the BJP, central agencies are actively targeting leaders.

“Here, it is a settlement,” he said.

He alleged that attempts were made to jail former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, PWD Minister in the UDF government, over the issues related to the Palarivattom flyover.

“Now, around 150 bridges constructed as part of National Highway projects have collapsed, but the state government has not raised any complaint against the Centre,” he said.

He also alleged that after the bridges collapsed, ministers from Kerala visited the concerned Union minister with a gift box.

“Pinarayi Vijayan will sign at any place where Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ask. Pinarayi Vijayan’s vigour is nowhere seen when he reaches Delhi,” Satheesan said.

Reiterating confidence in the UDF, he said public sentiment is strongly against the ruling government.

“People want to bring down this government, and the UDF will overcome this unholy nexus,” he said.

Responding to CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan’s allegation that he makes false statements, Satheesan said the Left leader had earlier claimed that Health Minister Veena George was manhandled by KSU activists, while police did not find any such incident.

“He is one of the biggest liars in Kerala,” Satheesan said.

Regarding the verbal attack on CPI(M) rebel leader G Sudhakaran, the Congress leader said such acts against a senior communist leader should not happen.

He also commented on the recent clarification by the chief minister that a mug bearing the words “love you to the moon and back,” seen at a public event, was not intentional.

It was in January this year, after the arrest of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, that the Chief Minister was seen drinking from a cup bearing the inscription, which was then interpreted as a message of support for a sexual assault victim.

Satheesan said he had initially felt respect upon seeing the message.

"But now the Chief Minister has said that the cup was sent from his house, and it was not intentional. This shows he is not with her but with him," he said.

He also criticised the chief minister for downplaying the infidelity allegations made by the wife of minister K B Ganesh Kumar, terming it a "family dispute".

"In 2013, when similar allegations emerged against Kumar, Vijayan, who was then CPI(M) state secretary, demanded his resignation as minister. This is called a double standard," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)