Six killed as Qatar military helicopter crashes due to technical glitch

Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters while operations continue to find the last missing person, the country's interior ministry said on Sunday (March 22). The defence ministry said the helicopter had gone down after suffering a technical malfunction during routine duty, with preliminary information pointing to an accident rather than hostile action.

There was no immediate indication that the crash was linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Officials said specialised teams are continuing “intensive search operations” in the area as part of the recovery mission. The Ministry of Interior expressed condolences to the families of the victims, offering its “deepest condolences and sincere sympathies.”

The incident comes amid sharply heightened tensions across the region following the Israeli-US airstrikes on Iran on February 28. Within 24 hours of those strikes, Iran retaliated by launching 44 missiles and eight drones towards Qatar, according to Reuters.



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An early-warning radar located in the north of Qatar was damaged in the Iranian attack on March 1, the agency reported.

Tension continues in West Asia

More recently, after Israel struck the South Pars gasfield, which Iran shares with Qatar, Tehran responded by firing drones and missiles at gas facilities in Qatar and across other Gulf countries.

Iran has since carried out multiple strikes on US bases and key installations across the region, making Qatar, home to the Al Udeid Air Base, one of the most exposed nations in the conflict's widening arc.