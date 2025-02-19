Night-long NSG ‘drill’ at famed Kerala temple amid reports of Modi visit

NSG commandos swooped on one of Kerala’s most revered temples early on Wednesday (February 19), carrying out a four-hour operation that left many wondering what was up.

While media reports later claimed that the whole drama at the Rajarajeshwara and Parassinikadavu Muthappan temples in Kannur was actually a security drill ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, officials refused to admit it.

They said it was part of a broader security exercise conducted at major temples nationwide to identify and address potential vulnerabilities, while being tight-lipped about Modi’s visit.

Power cut off, traffic halted

Local media reports said the operation involved some 150 commandos from the Chennai-based National Security Guards (NSG). The team conducted the operation from midnight until 4 am, keeping locals on the edge.

The operation temporarily disrupted electricity in the area, while traffic was halted near the premises, further piquing people’s interest.

Later, it became known that Modi is expected to unveil Kerala’s tallest bronze Shiva statue, crafted by film producer and industrialist Mottammal Rajan, at the Rajarajeshwara temple. A central archaeological team inspected the statue the previous day, reports said.

Revered temple

The Rajarajeshwara temple at Taliparamba in Kannur is one of the most revered Shiva temples in southern India.

Although its exact origins are debated, the temple is believed to connect to the Mushika dynasty, the first Brahminic settlements in Kerala, and the Chola dynasty.

Key political figures have visited the temple, including former chief ministers Jayalalithaa of Tamil Nadu and BS Yediyurappa of Karnataka.

No details about PM’s visit

“There have been multiple visits by different security agencies, but we don’t have any details about the proposed visit by Prime Minister Modi despite reports hinting at it,” a source close to the temple told The Federal.

“We hear that the PM has been very keen to visit the temple for long. Years ago, (Home Minister) Amit Shah visited the temple. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits the shrine regularly,” the source added.