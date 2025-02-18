Deaths caused by elephants in temples prompts PETA to offer mechanical jumbos

The latest incident of two elephants going wild and causing a stampede that resulted in the death of three elderly persons at a temple near Koyilandy in Kozhikode has not only made the Kerala High Court seek a report about it from the state government, but has also prompted the animal rights body PETA India to offer a unique solution to the problem.

It was the latest of a series of similar tragedies in a span of 10 days that have claimed a total of five lives and caused injuries to several, causing renewed concern in Kerala during religious and other events. According to PETA India, since February 4, several elephants have turned violent at temple and mosque events in Kerala.

‘Severe physical, psychological stress’

PETA India says elephants used in festivals and processions suffer from severe physical and psychological stress due to loud music, traffic, firecrackers, and other commotion.

The use of heavy chains as well as the beating they are subjected to also upset them.

The solution – mechanical elephants

In a desperate bid to end fatalities involving elephants in religious events, PETA India is offering look-alike mechanical jumbos for festivals in temples and mosques in Kerala.

But the offer will be valid provided the temples and mosques agree to send their elephants to sanctuaries and promise not to use them ever again.

Once the mechanical elephants are used, “there (will be) no reason to use upset, dangerous, and unpredictable live elephants for processions, rituals, and events," PETA India director Khushboo Gupta said.

"PETA India appeals to the temples and Devaswom boards, mosques, and others to conduct customs in a compassionate and safe manner with mechanical elephants or other non-animal means," she said.

13 mechanical jumbos used in temples

PETA India started in 2023 to replace live elephants with mechanical ones.

There are now 13 mechanical elephants used in temples across southern India, with PETA donating eight to temples in Kerala and Karnataka as a reward for their decision to stop using live elephants.

According to PETA, the mechanical elephants are used to conduct ceremonies at temples in a manner that is safe and free of cruelty.

Each mechanical elephant stands three meters tall, weighs 800 kg, and is made from rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel. They are operated with five motors.

Looking, acting real

“A mechanical elephant looks and feels like a real one and can be used in the same way,” PETA India said.

It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water. People can sit on it. It is operated by being plugged into an electric source, and can be taken through the streets.

Mounted on a wheelbase, these elephants can be moved and pushed around for rituals and processions.