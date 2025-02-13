Kerala: Three killed after elephants run amok during temple festival

Three people were killed and over 30 people injured after two captive elephants ran amok during a festival at Manakkulangara Temple in Koyilandy, Kozhikode.

The chaos erupted when a firecracker burst, leaving the elephants in panic. In the ensuing commotion, one elephant attacked another, triggering panic among devotees. As the elephants pummelled through the temple premises, a building collapsed, leading to fatalities and injuries.

Terrifying scenes unfolded

The deceased have been identified as Leela, Ammukkutty, and Rajan. The injured, some of whom are in critical condition, have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Witnesses described the scene as terrifying, with people running for cover as the elephants rampaged through the crowded festival grounds.

Forest minister seeks report

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has sought a detailed report from the District Collector and the Chief Conservator of Forests (Northern Region). He has instructed officials to verify whether all safety regulations regarding the use of elephants in temple festivals were followed. "Strict action will be taken if any violations are found," the minister said, emphasising the need for stringent safety measures in such events.

The tragedy has reignited concerns about using elephants in public festivals, with renewed calls for stricter enforcement of regulations to prevent similar incidents in future.

SC allowed use of elephants in temples

In December 2024, the Supreme Court had permitted temples to parade elephants, staying an order by the Kerala High Court. The apex court ruled that the High Court’s directions conflicted with the 2012 Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules.

In light of the tragic incident at Manakkulangara Temple, the state government is expected to review existing protocols and consider additional safety measures to protect both devotees and elephants.