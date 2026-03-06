Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to increase Gulf flights, cap airfares amid West Asia crisis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Union government to immediately increase flight services from the Gulf countries to India and regulate soaring airfares to help thousands of stranded expatriates return home amid the escalating crisis in West Asia.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated March 5, Vijayan highlighted the severe difficulties faced by Indian nationals, including a large number from Kerala, who remain stranded in several Middle East countries due to disruptions in air travel following the regional conflict.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the limited number of chartered and scheduled flights, currently operating from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to India, has left many expatriates without viable travel options. He requested the Union government to urgently engage with airline operators and aviation authorities to increase flight frequency and restore connectivity from key Middle East destinations.

Vijayan also emphasised the need to expand services to multiple Indian cities, including Tier-2 destinations, so that passengers returning from the Gulf can reach their home states more easily. Many travellers are currently forced to depend on a few major entry points, adding to congestion and logistical challenges.

Steep increase in ticket prices

Apart from the shortage of flights, the Chief Minister raised concerns over the steep increase in ticket prices during the crisis. According to him, some airlines are charging fares several times higher than the normal rates for chartered services operating from Gulf cities to India. Such inflated prices are making travel unaffordable for many expatriates who are already facing financial hardship due to the uncertain situation.

Vijayan urged the Union government to intervene with airline companies to regulate fares and prevent passengers from being exploited during a period of distress. Ensuring reasonable ticket prices, he said, is essential so that workers and families stranded abroad can return home without facing additional financial burdens.

Central registration system

The Chief Minister also suggested creating a centralised registration system to identify and prioritise vulnerable individuals who require immediate repatriation. He said the mechanism could be operated through Indian diplomatic missions in the region or through a dedicated online portal managed by the Union government.

Such a system, Vijayan noted, would help authorities identify and assist people who need urgent help, including the elderly, pregnant women, children, the sick and those facing severe financial difficulties. Prioritising these groups would ensure that limited seats on available flights are allocated to those in the most vulnerable situations.

Vijayan further requested that state governments be kept informed about the repatriation arrangements so they can make preparations to receive returning passengers and extend necessary assistance after their arrival in India.

The letter also drew attention to the situation of Indian citizens staying in Gulf countries on tourist or visit visas. Many of them do not have stable accommodation or financial support systems, making their return to India particularly urgent.

Transit passengers

Another group facing difficulties are international travellers who were using major Gulf airports as transit hubs. With sudden flight cancellations and airspace restrictions in the region, several passengers travelling to other continents have been stranded mid-journey at airports such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait.

These passengers often find themselves without access to their checked-in luggage, temporary accommodation or local support networks. To address their situation, Vijayan suggested setting up a dedicated helpline or registration channel specifically for transit passengers who require assistance.

Describing the situation as urgent, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister’s immediate intervention to coordinate relief measures and ensure the safe and timely return of Indian nationals affected by the disruption in the Middle East.