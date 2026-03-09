Modi to kick off NDA's Kerala poll campaign in Kochi on March 11

Kochi, Mar 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the NDA's massive election campaign convention, to be attended by around 50,000 people, here on March 11, senior BJP leaders said on Monday.

Modi will participate in the convention to be held at the Jawaharlal International Stadium in Kaloor, they said.

Addressing reporters, BJP state general secretary S Suresh said the NDA has adopted the slogan "Let change begin, Viksit Keralam with Modi" for the campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

He said the Prime Minister is expected to reach the international airport here by 11.30 am on Wednesday.

From there, he will travel by helicopter to Marine Drive to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha.

Later, he will attend the Union government's official programmes to be held on a stage inside the Kaloor stadium and launch various government initiatives there, Suresh said.

"From there, he is expected to arrive at the NDA convention between 1.00 pm and 1.30 pm. When he proceeds to attend the official function, a rousing reception will be accorded to the Prime Minister, and there will be a roadshow," the leader said.

The roadshow, to be attended by over 10,000 party workers, will begin from the entrance of the stadium and extend up to the venue of the government function, he added.

Claiming that PM Modi's event in Kochi would be a game-changer in state politics, he said all prominent NDA leaders, including BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Twenty20 chairman Sabu M Jacob, and BDJS supremo Thushar Vellappally, among others, would be present at the venue.

Senior BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan, who also attended the press conference, said this would be the first NDA convention after the alliance was expanded, marking a new step in its history.

Around 12 prominent parties are now part of the NDA, he added.

Replying to a question, Suresh criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his statements reflected acknowledgements of failures.

He also said the prime minister's speech at the event may include special announcements related to the state. PTI

