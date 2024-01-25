Left MLA sparks controversy with derogatory remarks against Hindu deities on Facebook

Thrissur (Ker), Jan 25 (PTI) A Left MLA in Kerala has landed in trouble over a Facebook post in which he made derogatory remarks against Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman.

The Communist Party of India's (CPI) legislator from the Thrissur Assembly seat, P Balachandran, withdrew the post as it became controversial.

He said that he had simply posted an old story but expressed regret over the pain it had caused to the devotees of Lord Ram.

"I posted an old story on Facebook the other day. I didn't mean to offend anyone. I retracted it within minutes, so no one should worry about it. I sincerely apologise," he said in another Facebook post.

The BJP slammed Balachandran, alleging that only a Communist can trample on the beliefs of crores of Hindus and stated that legal action will be initiated against him.

Balachandran withdrew the Facebook post after facing heavy criticism for hurting the sentiments of Hindu believers.

His controversial post on the Ramayana alleged that Sita served 'porotta' and meat to Ram and Lakshman.

BJP Thrissur district president KK Aneeshkumar criticised Balachandran's post by sharing the screenshot. PTI

