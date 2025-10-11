Kerala youth’s suicide note claims years of sexual abuse in RSS camps

When the body of 26-year-old Ananthu Aji was found hanging inside a room of a tourist home in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (October 9), his family and the local community were left in deep shock. But what began as a personal loss soon escalated into a political controversy after the release of a scheduled Instagram post on his account after his death, detailing harrowing allegations of childhood sexual abuse and exploitation within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The note, described by its author as his “death testimonial”, accused multiple RSS members of repeated molestation starting from age three or four, linking the trauma directly to his severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), panic attacks, and the ultimate decision to end his life.

Also read: How RSS has reshaped India’s history, politics: Historian Tanika Sarkar explains

“I am a survivor of rape and have endured numerous instances of sexual abuse throughout my life. During my childhood, I was repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse by a man. Additionally, I experienced sexual abuse from multiple individuals associated with the RSS, and I am unaware of the full extent of their identities,” read the note.





Screenshots of some of the pages of the suicide note found on Ananthu Aji's Instagram post.

According to the first information report filed by the police, Ananthu was found lifeless at his room in the tourist home on Thursday, having apparently hanged himself. The authorities were alerted by his cousin’s husband, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram.

The allegations intensify as Ananthu described not just isolated incidents but a pattern of exploitation involving multiple RSS members. He warned against any association with RSS workers, urging, “Never make a friend out of an RSS worker. Whether it’s your father, brother, or even your son, keep them out of your life."

The police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the death, registering it as an unnatural death case. No additional details regarding the scene or forensic findings were, however, provided in the initial report.

As his relatives in Kottayam, from where he belonged, prepared for Ananthu’s funeral at his ancestral home near Kanjirappally, the family’s anguish deepened around afternoon on Friday (October 10) when the scheduled Instagram post appeared on Ananthu’s account — @anantwo_aji — which has more than 700 followers.

Also read: RSS centenary celebrations: Modi, Bhagwat rely on duplicitous rhetoric, gloss over real issues

The post, which is a lengthy note featuring over multiple dates between September 8 and October 3, is written in a mix of Malayalam, English, and Manglish (Malayalam in Roman script) and partially translated into English, had been scheduled to get published automatically through the platform's scheduling feature.

'This is my death testimonial'

It begins with a stark declaration: “This is my death testimonial. From the age of three or four, my neighbour sexually abused me.”

The note, spanning over 1,000 words, methodically recounts years of alleged torment, positioning Ananthu’s suicide as a final act of defiance against an organisation he once served.

Also read: Jairam Ramesh attacks RSS on centenary using Gandhi, Patel quotes

As the only son from a devout Hindu family, Ananthu was inducted into the RSS at a tender age by his late father, who was a swayamsevak in Kottayam.

Perpetrator identified as 'NM'

The note alleged that the perpetrator, identified only as “NM”, was a close neighbour treated like family — “like my brother”— and an active RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party worker.

“He repeatedly molested me and did many sexual things to my body,” Ananthu wrote, claiming the abuse extended to RSS camps, including the initial training camp (ITC) and officers’ training camp (OTC). “He even sexually abused me at an RSS camp. There is no organisation I hate more than this. Having worked in that organisation for years, I know it well,” it read.

Also read: PM Modi hails RSS at centenary, says it endured conspiracies with resilience

The allegations intensify as Ananthu described not just isolated incidents but a pattern of exploitation involving multiple RSS members. He warned against any association with RSS workers, urging, “Never make a friend out of an RSS worker. Whether it’s your father, brother, or even your son, keep them out of your life. That’s how toxic RSS members are.”

'Many children abused in RSS camps'

Ananthu also claimed he was not NM’s sole victim. “I am not his only victim. Many other children have suffered abuse at his hands. Many children are abused in RSS camps and branches.”

Democratic Youth Federation of India leader V K Sanoj condemned the revelations on Facebook, stating, “This exposes the inhuman face of the RSS. The criminal elements within must be brought before the law.”

He called for urgent intervention, emphasising, “It is crucial to rescue these children and provide them with proper counselling. Those who have been abused because of him must speak out. It is essential to expose people like him. Otherwise, he will continue to abuse many others. If he has a child, he might even exploit them. That’s how vile a paedophile he is.”

Also read: RSS at 100 | Was the Sangh anti-colonial? Not at all, says historian

The note’s emotional core lies in Ananthu’s vivid portrayal of the psychological toll. He had sought therapy for the OCD diagnosed two years prior and had been on medication recently.

“I cannot describe how horrific the OCD I’m experiencing now is. It drives you to the depths of depression. The mind of someone with OCD is never under their control. It feels as if someone else is controlling your mind. When anxiety peaks, it feels like death is the only way to find relief.”

He attributed his condition squarely to the unresolved trauma, noting how fear silenced him as a child: “I was scared, too. I couldn’t tell my parents. No child should have to go through that.”

Compounding the isolation, Ananthu revealed some kind of social ostracism following his sister’s interfaith marriage last year.

Also read: Haryana IPS officer’s death: Wife alleges caste-based harassment, seeks FIR against DGP

The post’s emergence has ignited a firestorm. By evening, it had garnered over 18,000 views, with multiple shares on social media.

'Exposes RSS's inhuman face'

Democratic Youth Federation of India leader VK Sanoj condemned the revelations on Facebook, stating, “This exposes the inhuman face of the RSS. The criminal elements within must be brought before the law.”

Also read: Woman jumps to death with mentally-ill son in Greater Noida, leaves note for husband

Ananthu’s note included a heartfelt plea for prevention: “Parents must provide their children with proper sex education. They should teach them about good touch and bad touch. Spend time with your children. Don’t be an angry parent all the time. Listen to them patiently. If you don’t raise them in a healthy environment, it will haunt them for their entire lives. Trauma from childhood never truly goes away.”

He concluded with a universal wish: “No child in the world should go through what I did. Parents must always be vigilant. People like those who abused me are everywhere.”

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)