Woman jumps to death with mentally-ill son in Greater Noida, leaves note for husband

A 37-year-old woman, who was upset with her 11-year-old son’s prolonged mental illness, allegedly jumped from their 13th-floor flat in Greater Noida on Saturday (September 13). Both died on the spot.

Sakshi Chawla had been living with her husband, Darpan Chawla, and their son, Daksh, at Greater Noida's Ace City.

According to news reports, Daksh, it is learnt, had been receiving treatment for mental health issues for more than a decade and Sakshi was deeply stressed over his condition. He was not even attending school and was heavily dependent on medicines.

Darpan Chawla, a chartered accountant by profession, was at home when the tragic incident took place. He told the police that he was in another room when he heard a scream and on reaching the balcony, he saw his wife and son on the ground.

Suicide note

Police arrived at the spot and has recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Further, reports said that the police recovered a note written to her husband, Sakshi Chawla.

Sakshi allegedly wrote that she and her son were leaving this world. She apologised to her husband saying that they did not want to trouble him anymore.

“Your life should not be ruined because of us. No one is responsible for our death,” the letter purportedly said.

Police probe

Police told the media that the neighbours were upset about the tragedy. Though, the police suspects that mental stress drove the woman to take the extreme step, a detailed investigation is on.

The police is conducting a handwriting analysis of the note and are taking statements from relatives and the neighbours in the locality.

