PM Modi hails RSS at centenary, says it endured conspiracies with resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 1) said despite facing “infinite conspiracies” to prevent it from coming into the mainstream, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) never held any grudge against anyone, as it believes that it is a part of society and not different from it.

“In its journey of dedication to the nation, it's not as if RSS has not been targeted, or been conspired against. Even after Independence, efforts were made to crush the RSS. There were infinite conspiracies to prevent RSS from coming into the mainstream... There are times when we accidentally bite or crush our tongue with our teeth, but that doesn't mean we break our teeth,” said PM Modi as quoted by ANI.

“Despite all the bans and conspiracies against the organisation, RSS never had any place for bitterness against anyone because we know, we are not different from society, but a part of it... RSS swayamsewaks have an unwavering faith in the constitutional institutions of the country...,” he added.

Also Read: RSS at 100: How relevant is the Sangh in Modi era? | Talking Sense With Srini

Sole objective of nation-building

The Prime Minister lauded the RSS, saying that since its inception, the RSS’s primary objective has been nation-building.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of RSS, the Prime Minister compared the RSS to rivers that play a key role in making civilisations thrive on their banks.

“Just as human civilisations flourish along the banks of mighty rivers, similarly, hundreds of lives have blossomed and thrived along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since its formation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective. That objective has been nation-building,” said PM Modi.

Pointing out that the RSS came into existence 100 years ago on the day of Vijayadashmi, PM Modi said that it was no coincidence that the organisation was founded on a day which symbolises the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness.

"Tomorrow is Vijayadashmi, a festival which symbolises the victory of good over evil, victory of justice over injustice, victory of truth over falsehoods, and victory of light over darkness... The establishment of RSS as an organisation on this great day 100 years ago was no coincidence," said Modi.

Also Read: RSS at 100 | Was the Sangh anti-colonial? Not at all, says historian

Lauds RSS founder KB Hedgewar

Lauding RSS founder KB Hedgewar for his dedication to the nation, Modi said, "It is the fortune of the volunteers of our generation that we have the opportunity to witness such a great occasion as the centenary year of the Sangh.”

“On this occasion today, I extend my best wishes to the millions of volunteers dedicated to national service and congratulate them. I pay my humble tribute at the feet of the founder of the Sangh, our revered ideal, the most worshipful Dr Hedgewar ji,” he added.

Also Read: RSS at 100: 'Hindu Mahasabha emerged because Congress avoided religious issues'

Releases commemorative stamp

The Prime Minister also released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation on the occasion of the organisation's centenary celebrations.

"... This Rs 100 coin has the National Emblem on one side, and on the other side, there is an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in 'varad mudra', and swayamsevaks bowing down before her with dedication. This is the first time in the history of independent India that an image of Bharat Mata has been shown on our currency... The special postal stamp launched today also has its importance... In 1963, RSS Swayamsevaks also proudly participated in the Republic Day Parade. This postal stamp has an image of that historic moment,” added Modi.

Also Read: How Trump thwarted RSS’s Vishwaguru dreams, leaving Hindutva project adrift

The prime pinister said that the various sub-organisations within the RSS work for different aspects of life without conflicting with each other, but have a common objective of "Nation First."

"Different organisations within the RSS serve the nation by working for every part of life... The RSS further has many sub-organisations, but no two sub-organisations within the organisation contradict or have divisions with each other. The aim and essence of all the sub-organisations within the RSS is the same- Nation First," PM Modi said.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.