Kerala: Student's suicide puts CPI(M) in a fix; parents allege murder

The suspected suicide of a 21-year-old veterinary student at the Wayanad campus of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, reportedly following severe "torture amounting to mob trial", has put the ruling CPI(M) in a fix with the alleged involvement of activists from its student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI) in the incident.

J S Sidharthan, a second-year student studying BVSc and Animal Husbandry at the university, was found hanging in the men’s hostel toilet on February 18. Initially considered an unnatural death, the case took a different direction after the postmortem report highlighted signs of alleged torture and injuries suffered by the victim days before his death.

Parents allege murder

The FIR filed at the Vythiri Police Station of Wayanad district states that Sidharthan was found dead by hanging himself from the hostel bathroom ventilator rod, with the cause attributed to unknown mental trauma.

Sidharthan's parents alleged that their son was murdered and then hanged to make it appear as if he had committed suicide. "We came to know about the torture he underwent from some of the girl students who came to attend his funeral," says his father Jayaprakash. According to the family, some of the accused of the incident were friends with Sidharthan and even one of their relatives was involved.

What postmortem report said

The postmortem report states many bruises and injuries on Sidharthan's head, face, neck, shoulders, chest, and hands. Although the official cause of death was attributed to hanging, the report indicated at least 18 bruises and injuries on his body. The findings suggested he had suffered multiple blunt injuries, including tramline contusions (parallel lines of bruising with a central undamaged zone. They are caused by striking the skin surface with a rod or rectangular-sectioned object, such as a cane, lath, wire, baton, rubber hose, PVC pipe, or whip) about two to three days before his death, indicating assault.

The autopsy report, along with testimonies from campus students unwilling to be identified, strongly suggests that Sidharthan endured days of severe torture, including starvation, allegedly inflicted by his hostel mates.

The university too has acknowledged the torture in the suspension notice issued by the Dean to 12 students involved, stating the institution has already communicated the details to the police.

Valentine's Day incident

According to some students, the incident was a result of incidents that took place during the Valentine's Day celebration at the college, which involved a female student.

"There was an incident said to be involving a female student and the late Sidharthan, which led a bunch of students, including hostel mates, to confront him. Even though Sidharthan had left the campus, they called him back, resulting in a violent confrontation. Over ten students formed the mob that attacked him, including SFI campus leaders, who joined later in the sequence of events. It was some of his classmates and even friends who started the so-called ‘trial’. I do not know whether he did something offensive, but even if he did anything, the reaction was gross," said a student in a condition of strict confidentiality.

"This happened on 15 February and after that, he was kind of ostracised in the hostel and campus. He must have been badly injured also; we do not know what happened after that," added the student.

"SFI district-level leaders became aware of the incident only after the Opposition initiated a campaign in the Mannuthy campus of the university, against our organisation leading up to a university body election held on February 27th. Upon receiving this information, we promptly inquired about it and expelled four of our members, including the unit secretary, who was involved, from our organisation," P M Arsho, the state secretary of SFI, firmly stated that they will not support or provide assistance to them in any way.

Opposition attacks SFI

The Opposition has wasted no time in seizing the opportunity, accusing the SFI of being high-handed and perpetrating violence against opponents on campuses across the state.

"The CPM leadership, responsible for many killings including that of their own former leader T P Chandrasekharan, is grooming young students into hardened criminals through SFI. The SFI is now seen as a criminal group on college campuses. However, the police have only filed weak charges against the perpetrators," said Congress leader V D Satheesan, the Opposition leader.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the house of the deceased student. In a veiled attack against the ruling CPI(M), he said that "certain forces are promoting violence in society, despite Kerala having 100% literacy and a great cultural and literary heritage".

"I appeal to Kerala society and every party to rethink their strategies. Give up violence. Violence, ultimately, does not solve any problems. Violence is a negation of civilised conduct, democracy, ethical values, humanity and humanness. So, I appeal to each and every political party to give up violence as a method to achieve political ends and to stop training the youngsters in violent methods," added the Governor.

CM orders probe

The ruling CPI(M), on the other hand, is trying hard to distance itself from the perpetrators of the crime. After the SFI expelled four of the accused, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered an investigation by a special team of the Police into the incident.

"The incident is highly deplorable and should not have happened. The Chief Minister has ordered a special investigation into the matter. Stringent actions will be taken against the perpetrators of the crime," stated Dr. R Bindu, the Minister for Higher Education in Kerala.