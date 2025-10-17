Kerala girl leaves school after hijab row despite govt support; father says she was under stress

The class eight student of St Rita’s High School, Palluruthy, who had sought permission to wear the hijab inside her classroom, has decided to leave the institution following weeks of tension and controversy.

Her father said she was under mental stress because of the situation, even though the Kerala government and the education department had supported her right to wear the headscarf.

The issue

The issue began when the student attended school wearing a hijab as part of her faith. School authorities reportedly objected, saying that it violated the prescribed uniform code. The incident led to widespread discussion on social media and among political circles about whether aided schools in Kerala could prevent students from wearing religious symbols.

After the matter reached the education department, a preliminary inquiry was ordered.

Officials concluded that there was no rule preventing students from wearing hijab and that the student’s rights under the Constitution should be protected. The government also directed the school not to take any punitive action against the girl or restrict her attendance.

However, the student’s father, Anas, wrote on Facebook that despite the government’s favourable stand, the atmosphere in the school had become distressing for his daughter.

“The government and the education department stood with us and confirmed her right to wear the hijab. But the school environment became unbearable for her. She was under severe stress, and we did not want her to continue in such a situation,” he wrote.

He thanked the government and officials for responding promptly to the family’s concerns and ensuring that her right to religious expression was recognised.

“The government stood with us. The education officers were supportive and acted swiftly,” his post added.

Isolated, uncomfortable

Sources said the student’s family decided to seek a transfer certificate after she began showing signs of anxiety and reluctance to attend school.

“She felt isolated,” a relative said. “Even though the authorities had clarified her right, she was uncomfortable facing continued attention and remarks from some teachers and PTA members.”

The education department's inquiry report, forwarded to the General Education Directorate, had noted that aided schools are not permitted to enforce rules inconsistent with constitutional freedoms.

The school management, however, denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that it had acted according to institutional policy and that the issue had been politicised.

The government has reiterated that no student can be prevented from wearing a hijab or any religious attire, as long as it does not disrupt the academic environment. Officials said the department would continue to monitor such cases to ensure that no discrimination takes place on the basis of faith or appearance.