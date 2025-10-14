Kerala hijab row takes U-turn; govt directs school to allow student in headscarf

In a twist to the Ernakulam hijab controversy, the Kerala government has directed a Christian school to allow an eighth-grade Muslim student to continue her education while wearing the religious headscarf.

This came within hours of Ernakulam MP and Congress leader Hibi Eden declaring that the issue had been amicably resolved and that the student’s father had agreed to follow the school’s uniform guidelines.

St Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy, Ernakulam, had barred the student concerned from attending classes in a hijab. On Tuesday (October 14) evening, Education Minister V Sivankutty, in a Facebook post, confirmed that the school had been directed to allow the student to wear the hijab in class.

Also read: Kerala hijab row resolved amicably; student to attend school

Education department’s findings

Based on a complaint filed by the student’s father earlier, the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education conducted an inquiry and found “serious lapses” on the part of the school authorities.

The report described the action of barring the student as a severe violation of the Right to Education Act and a breach of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the citizen’s freedom of religion.

According to the report, the school must permit the student to continue attending classes while wearing the hijab. However, the school authorities retain the discretion to determine the colour and design of the headscarf.

The principal and school management have been given strict instructions to fully address any psychological distress experienced by the student and her family. They have been asked to submit a report on compliance by 11 am Wednesday (October 15).

Also read: Hijab row forces Kerala school to declare two-day holiday

Hibi Eden’s mediation

Earlier, compromise talks mediated by Eden had reportedly resolved the issue, with the student’s father agreeing to follow the school’s uniform guidelines. Eden had informed the media that the matter had been amicably settled and the girl would attend school from Wednesday.

But the education minister emphasized that in Kerala, a state that upholds secular values, no student should face such discrimination or distress. “No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights,” Sivankutty said, underscoring that the government will remain vigilant to ensure that students’ rights are protected.

The development comes after the Kerala High Court granted police protection to the school and directed the authorities to maintain law and order following protests and unrest triggered by the incident.