Kerala hijab row resolved amicably; student to attend school

The hijab controversy at St Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy has been resolved amicably. The student’s father has confirmed that his daughter will attend school from Wednesday (October 15) in accordance with the school’s regulations.

The decision was reached during a reconciliation meeting mediated by MP Hibi Eden and Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas. Hibi Eden said no one will be allowed to create communal tension over the hijab issue. He warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading hate or making online attacks through social media.

‘BJP-RSS agenda won’t work’

“The BJP-RSS agenda of intimidation will not work. Some are trying to blow up isolated incidents to create division, but such attempts will not succeed,” he added.

He assured that the child would return to school as usual on Wednesday. He alleged that it was the BJP-RSS outfits that deliberately tried to trigger unrest and polarisation, turning the issue into a Muslim-Christian confrontation.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed the authorities to maintain law and order in the vicinity of the school following the controversy. The interim order came in response to a petition filed by the school management seeking police protection.

The school principal and management representatives are expected to give their statement after consulting all stakeholders.

From school dispute to political row

The controversy began when the school barred a student from wearing the hijab, citing violation of its prescribed dress code. The girl’s parents alleged that she was being mentally harassed by the authorities for her choice.

The controversy rapidly grew from a school-level dispute into a sensitive issue involving religion, politics, and institutional authority.

Tensions escalated on Friday when a group of people entered the school premises demanding that the student be allowed to wear the hijab.

In response to the growing unrest, the school management approached the Kerala High Court on Monday, seeking police protection to maintain law and order. The High Court granted the request, and the school declared a two-day holiday as a precautionary measure.