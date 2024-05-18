Kerala | NGO moots changes in extreme poverty eradication schemes

Kunjammu, an 85-year-old cancer survivor, was forced out of her home in Idukki district eight years ago, and had to relocate to Kochi. Despite challenges, she makes ends meet by selling inexpensive plastic pens and seeking alms at traffic signals. At night, she finds refuge in a destitute home where she receives her daily meals. Kunjammu has three sons and a daughter, but she is unaware of their whereabouts. She says her family abandoned her after she was diagnosed with cancer eight years ago, but she has successfully managed to cheat death. Even though the Kerala government has made substantial progress in reducing the presence of beggars from the streets with the help of its poverty alleviation programme, more needs to be done to help impoverished people like Kunjammu and many who remain unidentified. A recent study has called for significant changes in the state’s poverty alleviation programmes with a special focus on mental health-based vulnerabilities of the rural poor.

Least impoverished state Data released by NITI Aayog on the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) in 2021 shows Kerala as the least impoverished state in India. Merely 0.7 per cent of the population falls under the category of multidimensional poverty, considering various factors like childand adolescent mortality, maternal health, education levels, housing conditions, access to sanitation, availability of clean drinking water, and electricity.

While poverty defines the lack of money, multidimensional poverty measures how people suffer from multiple disadvantages – poor health, malnutrition, lack of clean water or electricity, poor quality of work, low levels of education and so on.



The NITI Aayog report highlights Kerala’s Kottayam as the nation's least impoverished district, boasting an absolute poverty rate of zero. These statistics underscore Kerala's commendable efforts in alleviating poverty.





Poverty reduction



According to the NITI Aayog MPI, only 0.55 per cent of Kerala's population falls into the category of multidimensional poverty, while at the national level, the corresponding figure is 14.96 per cent. With overall poverty levels showing significant reduction, Kerala has directed its efforts towards addressing extreme poverty by implementing customised solutions. In the past 15 to 20 years, the presence of beggars, mostly from the state, on the streets of Kerala, has also significantly decreased, with almost none of them visible now apart from the migrant population who are suspected to have fallen prey to the ‘begging mafia’ operated by criminal gangs. State govt schemes Kerala's Local Self Government Department has identified 64,006 households, with 103,099 members, which meet the criteria for extreme poverty. At present, there are two state government schemes to address the issue of extreme poverty – the Agathi Rahitha Keralam (Destitute Free Kerala, or DFK), launched under Kudumbashree (the poverty eradication and women empowerment programme implemented by the State Poverty Eradication Mission) covering 1.5 lakh families, and the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP), covering these 64,006 households. However, a study conducted by the Centre for Socio-economic and Environmental Studies (CSES) has called for major changes in the state’s extreme poverty eradication programmes. One of the significant aspects of the study is its focus on the mental health-based vulnerability of the rural poor. The CSES is an independent, non-profit NGO promoting policy and action oriented research, consultancy and training programmes, according to its website. Mental illness issues Charity workers from Thrissur recalled an incident in which a family of three, consisting of an elderly couple and their intellectually disabled son, in a tribal hamlet on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, were starving for days until they were rescued. While both the parents fell sick, the son was unable to grasp the severity of the situation, leaving the family in dire poverty for days until caregivers located them. “One-fourth of the extreme poor households have a member with mental illness. This high proportion is mainly due to the inclusion of mental illness as a criterion for identifying extreme poor households," reads the report. "The challenges include the inadequacy of healthcare and the stigma associated with acknowledging mental health issues, leading to delayed care-seeking and worsening conditions. The study also highlights the gap in addressing mental health issues within existing programs like DFK and the new EPEP, emphasising on the importance of incorporating measures to address mental health concerns within the healthcare components of these programs,” it adds. The study was conducted by CSES researchers Athul SG., Dr N Ajith Kumar, Dr Parvathy Sunaina, Nagarajan R Durai and Bibin Thambi.





Early identification is key

