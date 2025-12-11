Kerala local body polls: Northern districts vote amid shifts in minority alignments

The second phase of voting in the Kerala local body elections on Thursday (December 11) will take place across seven northern districts, where the political stakes for both the UDF and the LDF are closely linked to minority consolidation, Muslim community sentiment, and recent shifts in political advocacy groups, particularly in Malabar.

This phase covers Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, the regions where Muslim voters and minority-linked organisations have historically shaped local equations, but have also demonstrated a considerable degree of tactical voting depending on the political moment.

Polling will take place in 12,391 wards across 604 local bodies, including 470 grama panchayats, 77 block panchayats, 7 district panchayats, 47 municipalities and 3 corporations. A total of 15,337,176 voters are eligible in this phase, including 7,246,269 men, 8,090,746 women and 161 transgender voters. There are also 3,293 expatriate voters.

The election will see 38,994 candidates in the fray — 18,974 men and 20,020 women. Among them, 28,274 are contesting in grama panchayats, 3,742 in block panchayats, 681 in district panchayats, 5,546 in municipalities and 751 in corporations.

Critical and complex For the UDF, this phase is particularly critical, given the significantly high proportion of Muslim voters in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Since the beginning of the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s second term, sections of the Muslim community that had shifted closer to the LDF during the first term have gradually begun moving back towards the Congress-led UDF. This trend is linked to a mix of national political calculations, apprehensions over majoritarian policies, local factors driven by Congress leaders, and significantly, the sustained campaign by sections of Muslim organisations, led by the Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing the CPI(M) of taking positions that undermine minority interests. Also read: Kerala’s LSG polls today: A bellwether test for the 2026 Assembly polls What makes the current election strategically complex is the perception that the LDF’s social welfare networks, especially post-flood rebuilding and Covid management, had temporarily improved its goodwill among Muslim voters. But political analysts noted that the consolidation was never complete and has remained fluid. The UDF believes that it has regained at least a part of the earlier minority base, particularly after national political debates. Local bodies, while not directly linked to these issues, have often acted as testing grounds for political signalling.

Another dimension

Another dimension likely to reflect on the polling behaviour is the position of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its community connect in Malabar. While the organisation is not significant in membership, or formally aligned with any political front, its advocacy positions and electoral messaging tend to influence a measurable number of voters in the northern districts. Recently, friction between the CPI(M) and the Jamaat-e-Islami has become more evident, particularly after senior CPI(M) leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued sharp public remarks warning against “religious organisations attempting to dictate political choices”, even suggesting that the Jamaat represents the other side of the same communal coin as the BJP in its attempt to influence voting behaviour. While the Jamaat has been strategically backing the UDF, political observers pointed out that statements from the Chief Minister were clearly read as a direct attack on the Jamaat’s style of public advocacy. In several Muslim-dominated wards, especially in Kozhikode and Malappuram, even marginal shifts can alter municipal outcomes. Gender justice issue On the other hand, sections of the UDF campaign have found themselves dealing with a completely different controversy. That has to do with Congress MP and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash’s remarks, perceived as defending actor Dileep, who was recently acquitted in the Kerala actor assault case. His statements sparked criticism within civil society groups and raised discomfort among women supporters, especially because the assault case has become symbolic of the broader conversation on gender justice in Kerala. Also read: With LSG polls round the corner, Pinarayi gets ED notice in KIIFB Masala Bond case Several local UDF leaders privately conceded that the remarks were avoidable and ill-timed, particularly during the campaign, when the party hoped to consolidate women voters. Though the Congress leadership later distanced itself from the MP’s position, the remarks offered the LDF ammunition to reassert its claim of being more consistent in backing survivors of gender-based violence.





Unique battlefield: Kannur