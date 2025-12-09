Congress in Kerala distances itself from UDF convenor's 'Dileep got justice' remark

The Kerala Congress Committee on Tuesday (December 9) distanced itself from a remark made by UDF convenor Adoor Prakash that Malayalam cinema star Dileep, who was acquitted in the 2017 sexual assault case involving an actress, “got justice”, saying it is his 'personal view'.

His view, however, contradicted the party’s own emphasis on unwavering support to the survivor.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and party colleague Uma Thomas were of the view that the prosecution should file an appeal as it failed to establish the conspiracy behind the 2017 case.

'Personal view'

The UDF convenor, after voting in the local body polls at Adoor, told reporters that while the Opposition was with the survivor, "everyone should get justice". He said that according to him, Dileep had got justice in the case.

His comment was termed as a "personal view" by Chennithala, who contended that the party and UDF were with the survivor in the case.

Meanwhile, Uma Thomas said that though she did not read the judgment, she was not satisfied with the verdict. She said that the prosecution failed to establish the conspiracy angle and therefore, it should go to an appeal.

Satheesan said he would not comment on the verdict until he reads it and reiterated that, as the prosecution proved its case partially, it should and will file an appeal.

State Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said that the survivor got justice for the crime committed against her. However, according to the court, the prosecution was unable to prove the conspiracy, and therefore, it would appeal against the verdict.

Cherian also made it clear that the appeal was not meant to give a good or bad certificate to anyone, but to ensure that the prosecution could prove its entire case.

Dileep's acquittal

On December 8, Ernakulam trial court acquitted Dileep and three others including the actor's close friend Sarath.

After the verdict, Dileep claimed that there was a "real conspiracy" by some police officials and a section of media to implicate him in the case earlier with an eye on destroying his career.

In the sexual assault case, that was lodged in 2017, the court convicted Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H, and Pradeep on December 8. These men are the first six accused in the case.

Pulsar Suni was the prime accused, who directly committed the crime. The court is expected to hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence on December 12. The assault on the multi-lingual actress had shaken the conscience of Kerala society.

According to the prosecution, several men forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, sexually assaulted her in the moving car and later escaped in a busy area.

(With agency inputs)