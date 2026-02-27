Kerala High Court allows screening of The Kerala Story 2, lifts interim stay

The Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday (February 27) has granted permission for the screening of The Kerala Story 2.

The interim stay was set aside by the Division Bench comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan. The stay was earlier granted by single-judge Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.

Justice Thomas had, at 3 pm on Thursday, restrained the film’s release for a period of 15 days and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine representations submitted against the movie.

The order comes a day after a single bench had imposed an interim stay on the film’s release and directed the Union government to consider a pending revision petition against the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification. The producers had challenged that interim stay before the Division Bench.

After hearing detailed arguments from both sides, the Division Bench permitted the film to be exhibited, effectively lifting the earlier restraint for the specified period. The court’s decision clears the way for the film’s theatrical release while legal proceedings over its certification continue.

Objections over title, tagline, teaser visuals

The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story 2 centres on objections raised against its title, tagline and certain visuals in the teaser and trailer. Petitioners had argued that the film portrays Kerala in a negative light and could potentially affect communal harmony and public order. They also questioned the certification process and sought reconsideration under the provisions of the Cinematograph Act.

The producers, however, maintained that the film exposes a social issue and does not target any particular community or the State as a whole. They argued that the Central Board of Film Certification had examined the film in detail, suggested modifications and granted certification in accordance with statutory guidelines.

Petitions cite risk to communal harmony

The single-judge’s order had arisen from two petitions challenging the release of the film on the ground that it allegedly misrepresented Kerala and had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

One of the petitions was filed by Sreedev Namboodiri, a resident of Kannur. He contended that the sequel’s title and its promotional content, including the teaser and trailer, carried themes and dialogues capable of provoking violence and unfairly casting the State in a negative light, reported the Bar and Bench.

The report further stated that he specifically objected to the teaser’s closing line, “ab sahenge nahin… ladenge” (we will not tolerate it anymore, but will fight), submitting that it amounted to a call for confrontation that could incite communal tension.

A separate petition by Freddie V Francis sought a prohibition on the film’s release. He also questioned the use of the word “Kerala” in the title, arguing that it created a misleading association between the State and allegations of terrorism and forced religious conversion, though the storyline involved characters from other States. Francis described the film as “marketing of hate” and disputed the assertion that it was based on true events.

Single judge flagged concern over certification

In his interim order, Justice Thomas observed that there appeared, prima facie, to be a lack of proper application of mind by the CBFC while granting certification. He directed the Board to consider the revision petitions submitted by the petitioners within two weeks.

He further ordered that the film shall not be released for a period of 15 days.