Actress Lakshmi Menon, 3 others booked in techie assault case in Kochi

Three people have been arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of an IT employee near Ernakulam North Bridge in Kochi.

According to reports, a case has been registered by the Ernakulam police based on a complaint filed by a techie residing in Aluva. The complaint said that the victim was kidnapped and beaten, and police has indicated that well-known actress Lakshmi Menon was part of the group involved in the incident.