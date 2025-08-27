Actress Lakshmi Menon, 3 others booked in techie assault case in Kochi
Three people were arrested after an IT employee was kidnapped and assaulted on August 24; police are now hunting for actress Lakshmi Menon to question her
Three people have been arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of an IT employee near Ernakulam North Bridge in Kochi.
According to reports, a case has been registered by the Ernakulam police based on a complaint filed by a techie residing in Aluva. The complaint said that the victim was kidnapped and beaten, and police has indicated that well-known actress Lakshmi Menon was part of the group involved in the incident.
The incident
The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute at a bar, which escalated into a violent confrontation.
According to reports quoting police sources, video evidence appears to show the actress taking part in the incident, including footage of her and her group blocking the road and behaving aggressively. The young man was later dragged out of his car and taken away in another vehicle.
The incident is said to have taken place on the night of August 24.
Three individuals—Midhun, Aneesh, and Sona Mol—have been arrested. Now, Lakshmi Menon, a native of Tripunithura, has not yet been apprehended by the police.
Who is Lakshmi Menon?
Lakshmi Menon began her acting career with Vinayan’s 2011 film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya in a supporting role and has since appeared in several notable films, including Kumki and Sundarapandian as the lead actress. Over the years, she has received critical acclaim for her roles.
The case has attracted widespread attention due to the actress’s involvement.