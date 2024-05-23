Kerala govt implements measures to prevent recurrence of mass fish death in Periyar

Kochi, May 23 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday held a meeting and worked out long and short term measures to prevent recurrence of the death of thousands of fish in the Periyar river.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said that the short term preventive measures would include formulating protocols for opening the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge on Periyar river and installation of biofilters on industrial units on the river's banks.

The long term measures would be with regard to protecting and reclaiming the Periyar as well as other rivers in the state and would include setting up of a river-related authority, he said.

Talking to reporters here after the meeting, Rajeev said the deaths of thousands of fish, including those reared by local fish farmers in cages, occurred after the shutters of the regulator-cum-bridge were opened.

In order to ascertain the cause of the death, the waters were being tested by the Kerala Pollution Control Board, the samples of the dead fishes were being examined by Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and a special committee under the sub-collector was looking into the incident.

Based on the findings of the Board, KUFOS and the special committee, the sub-collector will give a report on Saturday and further steps would be taken accordingly.

The short term measures based on the report would include taking steps to set up a high-level committee, if required, working out the appropriate compensation to the fish farmers and formulating protocols on opening of the regulator-cum-bridge, he added.

The protocols would be made by the Irrigation Department which along with the Board and the Local Self Government Department would be responsible for supervising the implementation of the norms.

With regard to the complaints of a bad smell emanating from the river for some time, the minister said the Board had given notices to around 20 companies to install biofilters and while these were put in place, they were not operating properly.

Therefore, directions would be issued to install new biofilters, in accordance with a report given by the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), by July 31.

The long term measures discussed in the meeting included a high-level committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to take into consideration the orders and recommendations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court on protecting rivers and prepare an action plan.

Additionally, the government is also considering building a diaphragm wall with a walkway on the Periyar as per the NGT's recommendations and a survey for the same would be completed in a month's time.

"Thereafter a detailed project report (DPR) regarding it would be prepared. In the meeting, the need for an authority on protecting rivers in the state was also discussed," the minister said.

The meeting held today followed widespread protests by fish farmers, local people, environmental activists and political parties after dead fish were found in large numbers in fish farms across panchayats such as Varapuzha, Kadamakkudy, and Cheranalloor near here since Tuesday.

Protests were held on Thursday also, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Meanwhile, a Kerala based political party -- the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) -- has demanded a probe under the direct supervision of the High Court to prevent the continuing pollution of Periyar.

"Large scale fish kill has occurred as a result of industries dumping large quantities of very poisonous effluents into the river taking advantage of the monsoon resulting in the loss of crores of rupees of fish stock and polluting the river threatening the lives of the people.

"The pollution control board and the district administration have totally failed to stop it. Only an inquiry under the direct supervision of the High Court in this very serious matter can bring the culprits to book and stop the pollution once and for all," DSJP president K S R Menon said in a statement.

The fish farmers have claimed significant losses amounting to several lakhs due to the mass fish deaths.

As per the preliminary assumption by the Board officials, fish might have died en masse due to a sudden and significant decrease in the oxygen level in the water.

The protestors have alleged that authorities were not taking stringent measures against the factories that allegedly discharge chemical effluents into the Periyar river. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)