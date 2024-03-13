Kerala: Foreign footballer racially abused, beaten by spectators during local club game

During a recent soccer match between local clubs near Areekode in northern Kerala, known for its fervour for the sport, a football player from the Ivory Coast was assaulted by a group of spectators. The player also allegedly faced racial abuse by the spectators.

The foreign national in his complaint to the Malappuram District Police chief said he was racially abused and pelted with stones during the match by some of the spectators who also beat him up.

An officer of Areekode police station said that the player's statement was being recorded, but it was taking some time due to language issues.

After his statement is recorded, an FIR will be lodged, the officer said.

The officer also said that in videos of the incident, some of the spectators can be seen making fun of the player and throwing something at him.

Subsequently, he is seen going up to the spectators and kicking one of them, the officer said.

"That led to the people there getting agitated and they chased him around the ground and beat him up," he added.

The officer said that a complaint has also been received from the person who was allegedly kicked at by the player.

"Since he is a foreign national, we are giving priority to his complaint," police said and added that a probe will be launched to ascertain what actually happened.

