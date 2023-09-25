Kerala: ED raids sites linked to members of banned PFI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided several locations linked to former members of the outlawed Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) across Kerala.



Searches took place in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts, police said.

The houses of former PFI leaders Abdul Samad and Latheef were searched in Wayanad and Thrissur.

PTI quoted unnamed sources as saying that the raids were meant to ascertain the source of funding for PFI.

The Central government had on September 28 last year declared the PFI as an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and imposed a ban on it for five years.

(With agency inputs)